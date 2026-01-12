Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, founding guitarist of Black Midi, has died at the age of 26, following a battle with mental health.

Confirmation of his death was shared by the UK band’s label, Rough Trade, overnight.

“It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health,” the statement posted to social media read.

“A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old. He will always be loved. Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”

The label extended their “deepest sympathy to the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family”, and said that the founding member of the band was “an incredibly talented person who will be truly missed”.

“If you are struggling with mental health issues please reach out to your loved ones or one of the range of charities such as Mind, CALM and Samaritans who provide services and someone to talk to in any time of need,” Rough Trade added in the caption.

Kwasniewski-Kelvin formed the South London band in 2017 with Geordie Greep, Cameron Picton, and Morgan Simpson, and went on to record their debut album, Schlagenheim, which was released in 2019 and secured a Mercury Prize nomination.

In January 2021, the band announced that Kwasniewski-Kelvin was leaving the band due to mental health issues. He was credited as a songwriter on their second album, Cavalcade, but did not perform on the record.

Tributes have begun pouring in for Kwasniewski-Kelvin from artists and fans alike, including from Fontaines D.C.’s Connor Deegan III, and Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson. BBC host and DJ Mary Anne Hobbs wrote: “I’m so very sad and sorry to hear this tragic news.. Rest in peace Matt, you beautiful genius.”