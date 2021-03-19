Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Black Sabbath bassist and primary lyricist Geezer Butler has announced that he is working on an autobiography.

In an interview with Cleveland.com, Geezer Butler revealed that he is halfway through writing the autobiography, which was inspired by providing his grandchildren with context to his past.

“I started out because when my parents died, I always wished I’d asked them a lot more things than I knew about,” he said.

“I don’t really know much about my mum and dad, ’cause they were always just there. So, I started writing a memoir for my grandkids to read, and that’s been fun going through stuff – old times and growing up in Birmingham, and all that. I’m right in the middle of doing that at the moment.”

Geezer Butler continued on to open up about some of Black Sabbath’s drug-related antics while living together in Los Angeles during the ’70s.

“We used to have bucket loads of cocaine there, and we had this big bowl in the middle of the table, full of cocaine,” Butler began.

He continued: “One day Ozzy noticed this button below one of the windows; he kept pressing it, ‘I wonder what this does?’ The next thing, the police turned up – it was a panic button. And there was us with this great big bowl of cocaine in the middle.”

“So, we dumped all the cocaine down the toilet and ran upstairs to get rid of our own stashes. The coppers went, ‘What’s the problem?’ Oh, nothing… ‘OK, see ya…’ And we’d dumped about five grams of cocaine down the bog!”

