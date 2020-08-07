Black Sabbath have announced an expansive reissue of Paranoid, in celebration of the records 50th anniversary.

The re-release is set to arrive on October 9th. Paranoid: Super Deluxe Edition will feature a treasure trove of material stretched across five LPs.

The first is the seminal album in its original, untouched glory; the second LP features a rare 1974 quad mix of the record. Whilst the remaining three document two concerts from 1970, from Montreux and Brussels — it marks the first time both performances have been pressed on vinyl.

The five-LP set arrives with a hardcover book, featuring extensive linear notes, interviews with all four band members, rare photos, posters, and a replica of the tour book sold during the albums run.

You can pre-order the re-issue here and find all the box set details below.

CD1:

‘War Pigs / Luke’s Wall’ (2012 – Remaster)

‘Paranoid’ (2012 – Remaster)

‘Planet Caravan’ (2012 – Remaster)

‘Iron Man’ (2012 – Remaster)

‘Electric Funeral’ (2012 – Remaster)

‘Hand of Doom’ (2012 – Remaster)

‘Rat Salad’ (2012 – Remaster)

‘Jack the Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots’ (2012 – Remaster)

CD2:

‘War Pigs / Luke’s Wall’ (Quadradisc Mix In Stereo 1974)

‘Paranoid’ (Quadradisc Mix In Stereo 1974)

‘Planet Caravan’ (Quadradisc Mix In Stereo 1974)

‘Iron Man’ (Quadradisc Mix In Stereo 1974)

‘Electric Funeral’ (Quadradisc Mix In Stereo 1974)

‘Hand of Doom’ (Quadradisc Mix In Stereo 1974)

‘Rat Salad’ (Quadradisc Mix In Stereo 1974)

‘Jack the Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots’ (Quadradisc Mix In Stereo 1974)

CD3:

‘Intro’ (Live in Montreux 1970)

‘Paranoid’ (Live in Montreux 1970)

‘N.I.B.’ (Live in Montreux 1970)

‘Behind the Wall of Sleep’ (Live in Montreux 1970)

‘Iron Man’ (Live in Montreux 1970)

‘War Pigs’ (Live in Montreux 1970)

‘Fairies Wear Boots’ (Live in Montreux 1970)

‘Hand of Doom’ (Live in Montreux 1970)

CD4:

‘Paranoid’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

‘Hand of Doom’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

‘Rat Salad’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

‘Iron Man’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

‘Black Sabbath’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

‘N.I.B.’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

‘Behind the Wall of Sleep’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

‘War Pigs’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

‘Fairies Wear Boots’ (Live in Brussels 1970)

