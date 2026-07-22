On the one year anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, his Black Sabbath bandmates have remembered the heavy metal legend.

As per Rolling Stone, Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates reflected on the late, great musician’s legacy on the anniversary of his passing.

Drummer Bill Ward wrote on X/Twitter, “Every day, there is a a persistent silence. We miss you so much, Respectfully, with love to the Osbourne Family, Bill and Jackie Ward Family.”

Bassist Geezer Butler posted an iconic photo of Ozzy on his bat throne on Instagram. “One year ago today – hard to believe,” he wrote in the caption. “I am so glad we were able to do the final show , back in our hometown, just a couple of weeks before Ozzy left us. Gone in body, but his legend lives on. Such incredible memories. Ozzy forever!”

Guitarist Tony Iommi, meanwhile, shared a clip of Ozzy performing on Instagram, writing, “Hi everyone. Well, it’s now a year since Ozzy’s passing and I still can’t believe that he’s not with us,” he wrote. “I watch him on YouTube and it feels like he’s still here with us. We always stayed in touch, almost every week or so and we’d usually talk about our ailments and then about what we’d been doing that particular week.”

“The fans have been absolutely brilliant and the love and respect that they have shown for him has just been amazing,” Iommi continued. I’m so glad that we were able to play one final show with the original line up of Sabbath at the Back To The Beginning show in our home town of Birmingham! There will never be another Ozzy. I miss you my dear friend.”

Ozzy’s daughter Kelly also took to social media to express her feelings of grief at the loss of her father in the year since his death.

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“There is a grief that steals more than the person you love. It quietly takes the light from your laughter, the innocence from your hope, and the stranger you become is someone you’ll spend a lifetime trying to recognize,” she wrote. “People think grief is missing someone who is gone, but the deepest sorrow is waking each day longing for the version of yourself who died with them.”