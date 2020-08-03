The next album from Black Veil Brides can’t be too far off, with the band revealing that there are a bunch of songs already written and ready to record.

In a chat with Myglobalmind, the band’s guitarist Jeremy ‘Jinxx’ Ferguson said Black Veil Brides have been “writing up a storm” as they work towards a follow-up to 2018 release Vale.

“We have six solid songs written, and we are still writing,” he revealed. “…we will head back into the studio to write some more. We have been doing it all ourselves. Jake [Pitts] will be producing it, and we are tracking vocals and guitars at his studio. I’m recording the strings at my studio.”

Speaking about the musical content of the forthcoming record, Ferguson said the band have toyed with the idea of doing another concept album this time around, mentioning 2013’s Wretched & Divine.

“I can’t talk too about what we envision for the next album… It would be fun to do another concept CD, but we’ll see how things pan out.”

Like most bands, the coronavirus pandemic has stopped in-person meet-ups for Black Veil Brides, but Ferguson went on to reveal that they’ve made time to do a few sessions together.

“With COVID going on, we have all been quarantined and working at home, but when we do get together, it’s just us and maybe our wives.

“When we are all in the same room bouncing ideas off each other, it’s a never-ending flood of inspiration and ideas. I’m excited for fans to hear what we are coming up with.”

The band’s Jake Pitts recently spoke out amid the Black Lives Matter movement, stating “the amount of hate in this world is appalling.”

In a post to Instagram, he addresses that he is a white man and can’t understand what his fellow brothers and sisters can and have experienced,” but wants to stand and fight anyway.

“I see such horrible things happening, and I wish everyone to find some peace. I wish Justice to be served properly. I wish for everyone’s pain and suffering to end.”

Check out ‘In The End’ by Black Veil Brides: