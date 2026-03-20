Black Veil Brides have opened the gates to their seventh studio album, Vindicate.

The California-based rock outfit’s highly anticipated album is set for global release on May 8th via Spinefarm Records. To celebrate the news, the band have also dropped the title track and music video; check it out below.

“This record is rooted in the feelings of revenge and vindication. These are emotions that can either push us forward or hold us back. There’s a duality to them. They can fuel growth, drive ambition, and help us rise above what’s tried to break us, but they can also become destructive if we let them consume us,” vocalist Andy Biersack said.

“Each song explores a different side of that struggle. Sometimes it’s about getting even with someone else, sometimes it’s about confronting ourselves and our past, our pain, or the things that were done to us. At its core, though, this album is about resilience.

“It’s for anyone who’s ever had their dreams doubted or their fire challenged by people who couldn’t see their vision. We’re all born with that spark. The world will try to take that away at times, but this record is about holding onto it, fighting back, and turning those struggles into something powerful.”

Black Veil Brides will embark on a headline tour of North America in support of the LP with support from From Ashes To New, TX2, and As December Falls. A potential trip to Australia is yet to be announced.