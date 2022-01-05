BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has revealed that she’s determined to stay positive and take on any hurdles in the New Year in a new interview with Dazed Korea.

In the chat, K-pop idol and actress Jisoo opened up about the challenges she’s set to face in the year ahead – but added that she’s ready to take on anything that comes her way.

“As always, I want to boldly take on new challenges without fear,” Jisoo said of 2022, as translated by Soompi.

“Things can’t always go smoothly, but I will still do my best without regret,” the positive singer added.

The star also revealed she hoped to “continuously look inward” in order to work closer to her goals.

Jisoo also made a point to shout out her beloved fans, gushing, “Everything I’ve achieved was possible because of BLINKs’ unsparing support.

“I hope that you will continue to walk together with me in 2022. I will greet you all with even better things, so I hope that we can be happy together,” she added.

In other BLACKPINK news, Lisa revealed in November last year that her fellow group members were incredibly supportive of her choice to pursue a solo career.

Speaking to 102.7 KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Countdown at the time, Lisa got candid on her apprehension about stepping out on her own after finding fame with the iconic quartet.

“I was worried at first because, you know, this is my first time doing things by myself, without the team, without the members,” Lisa explained, adding that her fellow BLACKPINK members have been incredibly supportive as she explores a solo career.

“They’re super supportive, they were [texting me], ‘Hey, are you okay to be alone?’ And I was like, ‘I’m actually not, but it would nice if you came to me and stayed with me,’” Lisa added.

“It’s hard for me to do things on my own, decide things on my own… [but] I think I did a great job,” she added.

We love supportive queens!

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out Exploring Dior with Jisoo: