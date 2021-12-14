BLACKPINK’s Lisa has become the first female K-pop soloist in history to enter the Billboard Pop Radio Airplay Chart.

Listen, we knew Lisa was going to make waves with her debut – after all, like she said, she ‘came to shake up the world’. It appears she took that quite literally, since she’s just hit a milestone for female K-pop soloists.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is now the only female K-pop soloist in history to enter Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. For those who don’t know, the Pop Airplay chart measures weekly plays of tracks across the Top 40 radio stations in the United States. Lisa’s track ‘Money’ entered the chart at No. 40 earlier today.

With this, Lisa is only the third K-pop soloist, and the only female K-pop soloist to chart on Pop Airplay. The only other K-pop artists to have done so are Psy, with his track ‘Gangnam Style’, and BTS’ Suga, who was featured on MAX’s ‘Blueberry Eyes’.

This is not the only achievement ‘Money’ has under its belt – it’s also the longest-charting song on both the Billboard 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US charts by a female K-pop soloist.

Lisa’s solo debut album, Lalisa, which she said showed a ‘personal side’ to her and celebrated her Thai roots, also registered as a commercial success on its own. In October, the album’s title track ‘Lalisa’ became the fastest music video by a female K-pop soloist to cross the 300 million views mark on YouTube.

“[This album] is all about my name, which embodies my most confident self,” Lisa said of the album in a press conference.

“We used black and gold, the colours that represent me, as well as the album design — I did those parts by myself. I also told the directors that I wanted to wear a traditional Thai costume in the music video, and the end result was marvellous. We also incorporated a little bit of Thai traditional dances in the choreography.” she said.

Check out ‘Money’ by LISA: