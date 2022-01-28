In some truly fabulous news for fans of BLACKPINK, Jisoo has revealed that she’s planning to release solo music in 2022.

In a fan-recorded video of Jisoo that was uploaded on January 25th during a BLACKPINK fan call event, she reportedly confirmed that fans can look forward to her debuting her solo music sometime this year.

“Would we be able to look forward to your solo [album] this year?” the fan asked Jisoo, to which she responded: “Of course!”

Jisoo was later asked if she would consider incorporating rap music into her new music.

“Rap? If I’m rapping, it would be during a concert encore,” she joked.

Earlier this yearm Jisoo revealed that she’s determined to stay positive and take on any hurdles in the New Year while speaking in a recent interview with Dazed Korea.

In the chat, the K-pop idol and actress opened up about the challenges she’s set to face in the year ahead – but added that she’s ready to take on anything that comes her way.

“As always, I want to boldly take on new challenges without fear,” Jisoo said of 2022, as translated by Soompi.

“Things can’t always go smoothly, but I will still do my best without regret,” the positive singer added.

The star also revealed she hoped to “continuously look inward” in order to work closer to her goals.

Jisoo also made a point to shout out her beloved fans, gushing, “Everything I’ve achieved was possible because of BLINKs’ unsparing support.

“I hope that you will continue to walk together with me in 2022. I will greet you all with even better things, so I hope that we can be happy together,” she added.

