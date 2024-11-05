ROSÉ is opening up like never before in her debut solo album, Rosie.

In a new chat with PAPER Magazine, the New Zealand-born, Melbourne-raised singer revealed that online hate inspired one of the album’s most raw tracks—a song she calls “disgustingly vulnerable.”

ROSÉ, who’s no stranger to internet fame thanks to rising to superstardom in K-pop group BLACKPINK, admitted she sometimes doom-scrolls late into the night, losing herself in “bad comments that will get into my head.”

Reflecting on the effect, she explained, “I realised how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood.”

The result? A track that’s as real as it gets. “It’s so disgustingly vulnerable and honest,” she said. “People learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions, and I hated that about myself.”

While she usually puts on a brave face, ROSÉ admitted, “I’m like, nothing really fazes me, you know? But it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Rosie dives into various personal experiences, exploring the ups and downs of relationships and life’s messy connections.

“I think I’m grateful enough to have gone through a few relationships, you know, like a normal girl in her 20s,” she shared. “I’m probably very relatable if you listen to my songs, and if anyone’s been in that kind of a relationship.”

She’s also ready for fans to see a new side of her. “At the end of the day, I want people to understand me and stop misunderstanding me as a person as well,” she said, adding that she’s “ready to be a bit more vulnerable and open and honest.”

Leading the album, her debut single “APT.,” a collab with Bruno Mars, is already smashing records. The song’s spent two weeks at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. Charts—making it the first track to top 200 million global streams in multiple weeks since 2020.

“APT.” also broke new ground in Australia, debuting at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart and marking ROSÉ as the first solo female K-pop artist to claim the top spot.

Rosie is set to drop on December 6th through The Black Label and Atlantic Records.