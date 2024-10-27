Rosé has just made history. Her new single “APT.,” featuring Bruno Mars, just snagged the No. 1 spot on the ARIA Singles Chart, making her the first solo female K-pop artist to ever do so.

The New Zealand-born, Melbourne-raised star has her Aussie fans cheering louder than ever. Dropping on October 18th, the track is pure pop-punk fun, mixing Rosé’s high-energy vocals with Bruno Mars’ smooth swagger, making it the kind of track that makes you want to turn up the volume and hit repeat.

“I’ve poured my blood and tears into this album,” Rosé told fans earlier this month when announcing her debut solo record, Rosie. But there’s no sign of struggle in “APT.”—only the sound of an artist having a blast.

The track’s vintage pop-rock riffs and punchy energy make it a natural fit for radio and streaming playlists, while Rosé’s vocal delivery is full of charisma, blending seamlessly with Mars’ signature smoothness. Together, the duo has crafted a track that’s not just catchy—it’s irresistibly fun.