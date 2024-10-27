Rosé’s Australian roots run deep—she moved to Melbourne at seven and spent her teen years there before her K-pop journey took off. At 15, she auditioned for YG Entertainment at her dad’s suggestion, and the rest is history, debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016 and quickly rising to global fame.
Rosé’s new chart-topping single also making moves in the UK. “APT.” debuted at #4 on the Official Singles Chart, setting a new record as the highest-charting single ever by a female K-pop artist in the UK, surpassing Peggy Gou’s 2023 hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which peaked at #5, building even more anticipation for her upcoming debut solo album, Rosie, set to drop in December 2024.
This isn’t Rosé’s first time lighting up the ARIA charts. As a member of BLACKPINK, she topped the Australian charts in 2022 with “Pink Venom,” the group’s highest debut Down Under. But “APT.” marks a new chapter for her as a solo artist, proving she can hold her own in the spotlight.
Fans are eating up the playful, nostalgic vibe of the song, which draws inspiration from a South Korean drinking game called “Apartment”—something Rosé brought into the studio as a fun idea that evolved into the track’s infectious chorus.
With “APT.” and the upcoming release of Rosie, Rosé is proving that her journey from Melbourne to the global stage is far from over.
Listen to Rosé’s “APT.” featuring Burno Mars below.