Rosé has just made history. Her new single “APT.,” featuring Bruno Mars, just snagged the No. 1 spot on the ARIA Singles Chart, making her the first solo female K-pop artist to ever do so.

The New Zealand-born, Melbourne-raised star has her Aussie fans cheering louder than ever. Dropping on October 18th, the track is pure pop-punk fun, mixing Rosé’s high-energy vocals with Bruno Mars’ smooth swagger, making it the kind of track that makes you want to turn up the volume and hit repeat.

“I’ve poured my blood and tears into this album,” Rosé told fans earlier this month when announcing her debut solo record, Rosie. But there’s no sign of struggle in “APT.”—only the sound of an artist having a blast.

The track’s vintage pop-rock riffs and punchy energy make it a natural fit for radio and streaming playlists, while Rosé’s vocal delivery is full of charisma, blending seamlessly with Mars’ signature smoothness. Together, the duo has crafted a track that’s not just catchy—it’s irresistibly fun.

Rosé’s Australian roots run deep—she moved to Melbourne at seven and spent her teen years there before her K-pop journey took off. At 15, she auditioned for YG Entertainment at her dad’s suggestion, and the rest is history, debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016 and quickly rising to global fame.

Rosé’s new chart-topping single also making moves in the UK. “APT.” debuted at #4 on the Official Singles Chart, setting a new record as the highest-charting single ever by a female K-pop artist in the UK, surpassing Peggy Gou’s 2023 hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which peaked at #5, building even more anticipation for her upcoming debut solo album, Rosie, set to drop in December 2024.

This isn’t Rosé’s first time lighting up the ARIA charts. As a member of BLACKPINK, she topped the Australian charts in 2022 with “Pink Venom,” the group’s highest debut Down Under. But “APT.” marks a new chapter for her as a solo artist, proving she can hold her own in the spotlight.

Fans are eating up the playful, nostalgic vibe of the song, which draws inspiration from a South Korean drinking game called “Apartment”—something Rosé brought into the studio as a fun idea that evolved into the track’s infectious chorus.

With “APT.” and the upcoming release of Rosie, Rosé is proving that her journey from Melbourne to the global stage is far from over.

Listen to Rosé’s “APT.” featuring Burno Mars below.

