Blink-182 delivered a nostalgic treat for longtime fans as they launched their “Missionary Impossible Tour” in Hollywood, Florida, dusting off rarities from their 2001 album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket that haven’t been heard live in over two decades.

The pop-punk veterans surprised audiences by performing “Roller Coaster” and “Online Songs” for the first time since 2001, when they were originally touring in support of the album. Both tracks represent deep cuts from what many consider the band’s creative peak, marking a significant moment for fans who have been following the trio since their early days.

The performance of “Online Songs” particularly resonated with fans, as the track’s themes of digital-age romance feel surprisingly prescient given today’s social media landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blink-182 (@blink182.mexico)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Tom DeLonge’s return to the fold has clearly reinvigorated the band’s approach to their live performances. The guitarist, who rejoined Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in 2022 after leaving in 2015, brought renewed energy to classics like “Josie” from 1997’s Dude Ranch. The track hadn’t been performed since 2018, and this marked DeLonge’s first time playing it with the band since 2014.

“Wishing Well” from 2011’s Neighborhoods also made an appearance, last performed by the full lineup in 2014 before DeLonge’s departure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia)

Blink-182 even played an old cover they hadn’t performed in over 20 years, “Hope,” by SoCal pop-punk band, the Descendents.

The ‘Missionary Impossible Tour’ continues through early October, with Alkaline Trio serving as support throughout the tour. The pairing carries particular significance, as Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba filled DeLonge’s role during his absence from the band between 2015 and 2022.

Festival appearances are also planned, including a headline slot at Chicago’s Riot Fest, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The tour follows the release of One More Time… in 2023, the band’s first album with DeLonge since his return. The record marked a creative renaissance for the group, blending their signature humour and melodic sensibilities with more mature songwriting perspectives.