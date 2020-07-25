Oliver Tree has gone to Blink-182 for an insane new rework of his song ‘Let Me Down’.

‘Let Me Down’ is from the rapper-comedian’s debut album Ugly Is Beautiful which came out earlier this month. It’s been conquering the charts in the U.S., having debuted as the No.1 Alternative Album on iTunes and Apple Music.

Tree’s collaboration with Blink-182 is a victory lap for the album’s success. And if his recent tweets are anything to go by, it’s a dream come true for the 27-year-old. “MY CHILDHOOD HEROES BLINK 182 GOT ON MY SONG ‘LET ME DOWN,’ ITS OUT TOMORROW,” he wrote.

MY CHILDHOOD HEROES BLINK 182 GOT ON MY SONG “LET ME DOWN,” IT’S OUT TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/4cbtmmlJhv — Oliver Tree (@Olivertree) July 23, 2020

Not only have his childhood heroes reworked his song, but they’ve done it in an insane way too.

All the Blink-182 hallmarks are there: Mark Hoppus’ signature bassline floats throughout, and he contributes vocals to the track too. Travis Barker’s drumming also makes a grin-inducing appearance and Matt Skiba’s shredding is the icing on the cake.

Blink-182 have been busy collaborating with other artists recently. Earlier this month, Barker revealed that the band have a song with the late emo-rapper Juice WRLD on the way.

“There’s a Blink [and] Juice collaboration that hasn’t come out yet but it’s about to,” he said at the time. “I think it’ll come out on a Blink project and through Andrew Watts solo project.”

Travis Barker went on to call the collaboration, “amazing”, adding that he’s thrilled that there is going to be “more Juice music that’s gonna be released.”

Barker and the band have taken a big interest in rap and hip-hop this year. Last year, he started a rap label called DTA Records. Having already produced a single with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, he recently revealed that he has “a bunch of records” he’s “sitting on”, including collaborations with Run The Jewels.

Check out ‘Let Me Down (feat. Blink-182)’ by Oliver Tree: