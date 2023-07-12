After celebrating the 10th anniversary of another album last month, Bliss n Eso have announced a massive tour in celebration of their third album, Flying Colours.

Released in 2008, Flying Colours was a massive commercial and critical success for the trio, becoming their first top 10 hit on the ARIA Albums Chart. It later became only the second Australian hip hop album to be certified gold, while it also won the group the 2008 ARIA Award for Best Urban Release.

15 years after its release, Bliss n Eso will celebrate Flying Colours on an Australian tour, stopping in Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, and Brisbane this October (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 20th at 10am local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 18th at 10am local time.

To commemorate the tour, the original Flying Colours album will be pressed on vinyl for the first time, giving fans the ideal reminder of one of the biggest Australian hip hop albums of the noughties. The vinyl – which comes in Transparent Red and Gold – will be available to pre-order from Thursday, July 20th before its release on Friday, November 3rd via Flight Deck/Mushroom.

“Honestly, this album was such a game changer for us and we’re so pumped to be hitting the road to celebrate its 15th anniversary with all our beloved fans,” MC Bliss says. “We are blessed to have had such an amazing career that is still as strong as ever, and Flying Colours was truly such a pivotal point in our trajectory.

“Even when I play it today I can really hear that monumental shift in our sound and growth as artists. It’s rare these days that a body of work stands the test of time and still means so much to so many people.”

Bliss n Eso Flying Colours 15th Anniversary Tour

Presented by Illusive Presents & Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 18th (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, July 20th (10am local time)

All shows 18+

Friday 6 October

Metropolis Fremantle | Fremantle, WA

oxtiz.com.au

Saturday 7 October

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

moshtix.com.au

Friday 13 October

170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

moshtix.com.au

Saturday 14 October

Uni Bar | Hobart, TAS

oxtiz.com.au

Friday 20 October

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au