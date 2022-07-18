Bliss n Eso are selling the NASA-inspired jackets from their new ‘Not Today’ music video after a strong fan reaction to the outfit.

After premiering it onstage earlier this year, the hip hop trio finally officially released ‘Not Today’ last week. Co-produced by the group alongside Jon Reichardt (360, Illy, Drapht), it featured empowering verses, infectious production, and even a funny reference to DJ Khaled.

“’Not Today’ is all about the little guy standing up to Goliath,” Bliss n Eso explained. “If you get knocked down, you get back up and keep going. You keep striving no matter what the adversity you have in front of you. You show em that no one can mess with you and where you are going, NOT TODAY.”

The track was accompanied by a thrilling music video, which saw the group don bright orange NASA jackets. And it turns out fans really enjoyed the colourful look. “Here it is legends — we were blown away with how many of you were asking about the NASA inspired Jackets from the ‘Not Today’ music video, so we’ve decided to make them available to the BNE fam!” Bliss wrote on Instagram today.

The jackets will be available from Friday, July 22nd at 10am AEST, but fans can sign up to the Flight Crew at the group’s official website to receive a private link on Thursday, July 21st at 10am AEST.

“You know the drill gang, these aren’t going to last long, so be sure to sign up to the Flight Crew to get yours this Thursday!” they added.

‘Not Today’ follows last year’s album The Sun, which featured huge collaborations with the likes of Dizzee Rascal, ChillinIT, and Kasey Chambers. The album was yet another commercial hit for the group, reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

That made it their fourth consecutive album to make it to the top two spots in the Albums Chart. The Sun was the follow-up to 2017’s critically-acclaimed Off The Grid, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified gold.

