It’s time to party with Bliss n Eso on their 28-date Australian tour.

Spanning from May to August, the crew will hit cities and regional hotspots all over the country—bringing the hype to places like Toowoomba, Brisbane, Byron Bay, and more.

The ‘Party on the Moon’ tour will land in Toowoomba, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle, Gosford, Barwon Heads, Frankston, Melbourne, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Penrith, Wodonga, Echuca, Moruya, Townsville, Mackay, Hobart, Forth, Jindabyne, Sunshine Coast, Airlie Beach, and Cairns.

Joining them on all dates is rapper Ivan Ooze.

The tour supports Bliss n Eso’s upcoming eighth studio album, The Moon (The Light Side), set for release on April 11 via Flight Deck / Mushroom Music. Fans have already had a taste with singles “Feeling Fly”, “Vacation”, and the high-energy “Party on the Moon”—a rework of Gang Starr’s Full Clip, produced by the legendary DJ Premier.

“Making our new album The Moon (The Light Side) was honestly one of the most fun times we’ve had in the studio in years,” the group says.

“We wanted to return to the essence of what made us fall in love with Hip Hop when we were kids – that classic golden era party rocking vibe that originally made BnE. We’ve been blessed to have built up an incredible fan base over the years and when making this album we constantly envisioned playing these new songs and the electric energy they would create between us and the crowd. We’re so pumped to take it to the next level on this tour and to bring this album to life for the first time. It’s time to blast off y’all… cause it’s a PARTY ON THE MOON!”

General tickets go on sale Thursday, February 20 at 11 am (local time), with a Frontier Member presale starting Tuesday, February 18 at 11 am (local time). More info and tickets at frontiertouring.com/blissneso.