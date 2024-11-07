Bliss n Eso are back.

The iconic Aussie trio have released their new single, titled “Feeling Fly”. The hip-hop heavyweights have crafted a track that embodies their classic style, infused with a ’70s-esque funk energy.

“Feeling Fly” features an upbeat, infectious driving beat underlying the group’s trademark lyrical prowess. It’s filled with fun and witty punchlines, designed to be a crowd-pleaser and a live show favourite.

Eso shared insights into the creative process, saying, “I personally love old soul funk music, and a song like ‘Feeling Fly’ allowed us to dive into that world completely. The beat and production made me feel like I was dancing under a disco ball in a pink mink coat… can’t wait to perform this song live.”

Bliss added, “You know how some tunes just hit you with an infectious vibe that gets your head bobbing on auto pilot immediately? This is the epitome of that type of jam. We hadn’t even finished making the beat and the flows were already pouring out of me like butter. Can’t wait to see the crowd getting their boogie on to this banger!”

“Feeling Fly” marks the duo’s first new music since their hugely successful, multi-ARIA Award nominated album The Sun (2021), which debuted at No. 2 on the charts and saw the group play to over 50,000 fans across its massive national album tour.

Bliss n Eso’s impressive career includes three ARIA No. 1 albums, multiple ARIA awards, and over half a billion streams. They have sold close to half a million records in Australia alone, garnered various prestigious awards and accolades, and boast an unprecedented live presence with one of the most loyal fanbases in the country.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Last year saw Bliss n Eso cover The Rubens for Mushroom 50 and they also celebrated the 10th anniversary of their fifth album, Circus in the Sky.

Bliss n Eso’s “Feeling Fly” is out now via Flight Deck / Mushroom Music.