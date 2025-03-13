Bliss n Eso are gearing up for lift-off, dropping one last teaser before their new album lands – their new single “Take Me Higher”.

The hip-hop trio’s eighth studio album, The Moon (The Light Side), lands Friday, April 11th, and they’re going all out with a massive 28-date Australian headline tour to celebrate.

“‘Take Me Higher’ is the opening song off our new album “The Moon (The Light Side)”, and as with all our album openers, we set out to take the listener on an epic journey through space and time into our world,” Bliss n Eso explain.

“ The intro to the song’s majestic chorus vocals sets the scene of hope and wonder which is then infused perfectly with fresh modern-day production and vivid lyrical imagery, taking the audience on a true voyage to the moon with us. The new BnE adventure has just begun.”

The ‘Party on the Moon’ tour will land in Toowoomba, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle, Gosford, Barwon Heads, Frankston, Melbourne, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Penrith, Wodonga, Echuca, Moruya, Townsville, Mackay, Hobart, Forth, Jindabyne, Sunshine Coast, Airlie Beach, and Cairns.

Joining them on all dates is rapper Ivan Ooze.

Fans have already had a taste of The Moon (The Light Side) with singles “Feeling Fly”, “Vacation”, and the high-energy “Party on the Moon”—a rework of Gang Starr’s Full Clip, produced by the legendary DJ Premier.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Making our new album The Moon (The Light Side) was honestly one of the most fun times we’ve had in the studio in years,” the group says.

“We wanted to return to the essence of what made us fall in love with Hip Hop when we were kids – that classic golden era party rocking vibe that originally made BnE. We’ve been blessed to have built up an incredible fan base over the years and when making this album we constantly envisioned playing these new songs and the electric energy they would create between us and the crowd. We’re so pumped to take it to the next level on this tour and to bring this album to life for the first time. It’s time to blast off y’all… cause it’s a PARTY ON THE MOON!”