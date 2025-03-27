Due to overwhelming demand, indie heavyweights Bloc Party have announced a new date for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour of Australia.

On Thursday, the UK outfit confirmed a second and final show in Sydney at the Hordern Pavilion, set for Thursday July 31st.

The new date will now be the first stop of the run, before Bloc Party moves through Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Christchurch and Auckland throughout August.

Fans heading to the shows can expect to hear tracks from Bloc Party’s debut album, Silent Alarm, which is also celebrating 20 years, and more of the greatest hits from their extensive catalogue.

Following its release in February 2005, Silent Alarm was a critical and commercial success. As well as debuting in the top #3 of the UK Albums Chart, the record was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize that year and has since consistently featured in greatest albums of all time lists.

The album features some of Bloc Party’s biggest tunes, including “Helicopter,” “Banquet,” and “This Modern Love.”

In 2019, Bloc Party performed Silent Alarm, in its entirety on a US tour. The band previously played the full album during an October 2018 show in London, England. That concert and several others on their European trek were recorded for a live edition of Silent Alarm, released in 2021 on 12-inch vinyl, CD, digital download and special edition bundles.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bloc Party will be joined on the tour by US rockers Young The Giant who will be making their debut trip down under.

Tickets for all stops of the Australian tour, including the newly-announced Sydney show are on sale now. For more details, click here.

BLOC PARTY AUS & NZ TOUR 2025

With special guests Young The Giant

Thursday July 31st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (NEW SHOW)

Friday August 1st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday August 3rd

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Monday August 4th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday August 6th

Perth HPC, Perth

Friday August 8th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday August 10th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Tuesday August 12th

Spark Arena, Auckland