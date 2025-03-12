To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Bloc Party have announced a headline tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Kicking off in August, the UK indie outfit will perform shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Christchurch and Auckland.

Fans heading to the shows can expect to hear tracks from Bloc Party’s debut album, Silent Alarm, which is also celebrating 20 years, and more of the greatest hits from their extensive catalogue.

Following its release in February 2005, Silent Alarm was a critical and commercial success. As well as debuting in the top #3 of the UK Albums Chart, the record was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize that year and has since consistently featured in greatest albums of all time lists.

The album features some of Bloc Party’s biggest tunes, including “Helicopter,” “Banquet,” and “This Modern Love.”

In 2019, Bloc Party performed Silent Alarm, in its entirety on a US tour. The band previously played the full album during an October 2018 show in London, England. That concert and several others on their European trek were recorded for a live edition of Silent Alarm, released in 2021 on 12-inch vinyl, CD, digital download and special edition bundles.

The upcoming trip to Australia is the London-formed group’s first since their 2023 run with Interpol.

Bloc Party will be joined on the tour by US rockers Young The Giant who will be making their debut trip down under.

Presale tickets can be snapped up at 9am local time on Wednesday March 19th, while general public tickets go on sale from 9am local time on Friday March 21st. For more details, click here.

BLOC PARTY AUS & NZ TOUR 2025

With special guests Young The Giant

Friday August 1st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday August 3rd

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Monday August 4th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday August 6th

Perth HPC, Perth

Friday August 8th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday August 10th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Tuesday August 12th

Spark Arena, Auckland