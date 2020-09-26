Blood Orange has remixed the Tame Impala song ‘Borderline’, making a groovy reworking completely different from the original.

Usually being asked to produce other artist’s work, Kevin Parker had the tables turned against him this week. Blood Orange, otherwise known as Dev Hynes, has taken Parker’s single ‘Borderline’ and utterly overhauled it.

Stretching for over seven minutes, Blood Orange changes a lot. He adds his own original instrumentation, does a gear-shift on Parker’s vocals, and there’s even added drums by Porches’ Aaron Maine.

It’s a groovy and trippy track, dripping with reverb and dub. Blood Orange’s version also gives a new insight into the original song, exactly as a good remix should. It’s definitely worth checking out.

‘Borderline’ appeared on Tame Impala’s fourth and latest studio album, The Slow Rush. Following its release on February 14th, the psychedelic disco album was a chart topper in the Australian ARIA album chart. It also made it to a commendable third spot in the UK album chart and US Billboard 200.

The latter result gave Parker his highest-charting album in the US to date, beating the fourth position he achieved with his previous album Currents. It was also a critical success too, with many hailing at as being among Parker’s finest work.

Earlier this week, Parker performed ‘Borderline’ live on Jimmy Fallon’s late night talk show in the US. It’s also not the first time a Tame Impala track has been remixed this year. Back in August, Four Tet put a lush spin on ‘Is It True’, also taken from The Slow Rush.

Blood Orange also has previous for working with established Australian artists. The former member of the curiously named Test Icicles provided his talents to Melbourne’s electronic critical darlings The Avalanches.

He worked with them on the title track of their upcoming third album, We Will Always Love You, which is due to be released on December 11th.

Check out ‘Borderline’ by Tame Impala (Blood Orange remix):