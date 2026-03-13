Bloods have returned with a reissue of their debut EP Golden Fang.

First released in 2013, Golden Fang still sounds strikingly current. Its raw immediacy, sharp hooks, and unfiltered urgency still resonate just as powerfully today.

At the time of its release, Bloods stood apart as a female-led punk band fronted by two women of colour, cutting through a scene that was overwhelmingly male and white. That perspective, both confrontational and deeply human, gave Golden Fang its bite, and continues to define Blood’s voice.

Since then, the band have quietly built an impressive global footprint, earning multiple synchronisation licensing placements across film, television, and advertising. Of note, their music has appeared in the standout films Babes and The Last Word, the hit TV shows grown-ish, One of Us Is Lying, and Trinkets, the Nat Geo limited series Queens, and a UK-based advertisement for Parkdean Resorts.

With Golden Fang finally finding its place on digital services, and the new lead single “All My Friends” marking a powerful new chapter, Bloods are here to reaffirm their ability to fuse uncompromising punk energy with cultural relevance and real-world impact.

To celebrate the release of the reissue, Bloods have unearthed archival images from when they were recording Golden Fang over 10 years ago, with words from frontwoman MC. Check them out below.

Bloods’ Golden Fang (Reissue) is out now.

Liam’s mobile studio: Our producer Liam Judson set up a mobile recording studio in the living room and kitchen of this holiday house in Kangaroo Valley. He lugged all his stuff from the Blue Mountains to make this EP for us!

Band tracking: We would all track together, Sweetie and I facing the kit, while the amps were hidden away in the bedrooms that opened up to the living space. We liked all of our takes to be live, so being in the same room and feeding off each other’s energy was always a huge part of how we recorded.

Gus: This is our friend Gus who cam and stayed with us from the second day of recording. He was such a fantastic vibe to have around and he took all these photos as well as filmed the videos that ended up making the “Language” video clip. Gus also directed the “Into My Arms” video – which is probably one of my favourite ever Bloods clips.

Listening back: It took what felt like an eternity to get going, so being able to listen back that night was so exciting! here is Sweetie, listening to how the original “Back to You” instrumental sounded! I think she liked it!

Tracking vocals: So the story goes, we hired the house for four days to record our entire five track EP, but we had a bit too much fun the first night, so we only actually got to finish one song while we were there and that song was “Back to You”. This is me (MC) recording the vocals for that very song. The silliest part of the whole thing is that we blew most pretty much all of our money hiring the house, so we had to ask a friend if we could use their photography studio to finish the rest of the EP in one day the following week! The studio was in Marrickville so when we were doing the vocal takes on the other songs, we had to do it between airplanes flying over and making the whole warehouse studio shake!

Second night photoshoot: We’ve always been quite silly when we’re around each other, and this three night sleepover was no exception. On the second night, Gus, who had been taking all these great photos, decided that a bedtime photoshoot would be a great idea. We have hundreds of the most insane photos you’ve ever seen – this is but a selection of some of the spoils. I have a feeling we were probably a few glasses of wine in.

Sweetie making some food: This is Sweetie preparing the most delicious soup on the second day of recording. We accidentally got a little too merry on the first night, so this soup was nourishing our souls right when we needed it! Food was and continues to be at the centre of everything Bloods! We’re all big eaters and Sweetie and I are big feeders!