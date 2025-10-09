Hardcore group Bloom has released another single from their forthcoming album The Light We Chase.

The album is set for release on October 31st via Pure Noise Records. It offers the band’s most visceral collection to date, reflecting a period of emotional turmoil for the group, including relationship breakdowns, struggles with trust, and wrestling with hopelessness.

It finds vocalist Jono Hawkey, guitarists Jarod McLaren and Oliver Butler, bassist Andrew Martin, and drummer Jack Van Vliet adopting multi-faceted change, following the release of their debut full length album last year, Maybe in Another Life.

The Light We Chase features the band’s first ever credited guest vocals, spanning homegrown heroes (Void Of Vision’s Jack Bergin and Yours Truly’s Mikaila Delgado) through to international icons (Movements’ Patrick Miranda). It snapshots everything from thunderous ruminations on fear and the present day to romanticising the past and the reality of loss.

“I feel like we learned a lot from releasing album one, as well as the music that’s come before that,” Hawkey said. “We’re now at a point where we’re very confident in our sound, and we’re willing to take more risks.”

The new single “Out of Reach” is a ferocious anthem, stemming from questioning whether the pursuit is worth it, and the dissatisfaction that can come when striving towards a goal.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“The idea that the goalposts are always moving is at the root of the song, opening with the lyrics ‘Never satisfied, I always push to have it all’. Imagery of rot and ash drive the track forward, and Jono’s switch to clean vocals in the chorus ‘spit out the taste of’ a dream that has become a tragedy,” the band shared.

“Here, there is no light, and ‘Out Of Reach’ asks the question if anything was worth chasing at all.”

Bloom recently wrapped up a largely sold-out Australian headline run, and are preparing for shows in the UK and Europe starting next week, on tour with Thornhill and Ocean Grove. After that, Bloom will be supporting Silverstein in North America on the ’25 Years of Noise’ tour, also featuring Thursday and Free Throw.