Blueface and Chrisean Rock have announced that they are now ‘officially’ dating – hey, we’re just as confused as you are.

So, let’s recap what Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been up to in the past few weeks.

First, the two were involved in a very public altercation on the streets of Hollywood, where they ended up exchanging blows and had to be pulled away from each other by security. Shortly after, Blueface went online and said that he’d found proof of Chrisean Rock’s infidelity on her phone – in that same live, he asked what it would take for the two to ‘end this’.

Just days after, he welcomed a baby with his ex-girlfriend Jadyn Alexis. Shortly after, the rapper and his mom got into a heated exchange on social media when the latter claimed that he was ‘pimping’ Chrisean Rock.

Both Rock and Blueface denied his mother’s claims and slammed her for ‘feeding off his pain for clout’. On Tuesday, Rock sent out a series of tweets claiming her relationship with Blueface was toxic and had made her suicidal.

So, yeah, not the healthiest dynamic.

But wait, there’s more.

Only a day after, however, Rock tweeted that Blueface had officially asked her to be his girlfriend. Hold up, what?

“He officially asked me to be his girlfriend today. save the date august 10th, 2022.” she said.

He officially asked me to be his girlfriend today 🙂🙂🙂🙂save the date august 10th 2022💙 — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 10, 2022

Of course, fans were acceptably confused – just look at the rollercoaster ride the couple have taken people on within the past two weeks.

As a Twitter account pointed out: “After five tattoos, getting into a brawl with his family, stealing his vehicle, assaulting each other in the streets, smearing blood on his walls, being left at home while he is at his baby mama’s house walking around in his draws, a new baby that is not with her, a lost tooth, a replacement tooth that has his face on it, endless public humiliation and tears. Chrisean is finally Blueface’s girlfriend, congratulations!”

The tweet came only a day after Rock vented her frustrations with Blueface’s behaviour on social media.

“I’m drunk but on some real shit I’m hurting like a bitch,” she said on Twitter. “This life shit ain’t for me. My mind in a rage I’m too young to feel dis pain.”

“He disrespectful on so many levels.” she added.

No disrespect, but at this point, we’re all in high school watching the dramatic couple go on and off again.

Check out Blueface claiming Chrisean Rock had been unfaithful to him shortly after their fight: