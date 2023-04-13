The full program for Blues on Broadbeach has been revealed, packed with more than 65 artists set to play across 16 stages.
The iconic festival will take place on the Gold Coast from May 18th-21st, bringing some of the world’s finest blues talent to Queensland.
Among the fresh artists added to this year’s lineup is singer-songwriter favourite Minnie Marks and Brisbane’s award-winning Blues Arcadia.
A particular highlight of the 2023 program is a world-first exclusive performance from Marcus Scott & the Bo-Keys. The Memphis ensemble features some of the US city’s most renowned and respected blues musicians.
“I am extremely excited and also honoured to be sharing the stage with this great band The Bo-Keys,” Scott says. “It’s so ironic that we all share history together in some shape or form. Whether it be through session work or just simply sharing the same night club gig in the past… the Memphis connection is definitely there! Although this will be our very first time in Australia together, I can definitely feel that it will not be the last!”
Blues on Broadbeach 2023
May 18th-21st
Gold Coast, QLD
More information available via bluesonbroadbeach.com
Lineup
Tommy Emmanuel
Don Walker
Melbourne Ska Orchestra (20th Anniversary Celebration)
Emma Donovan & the Putbacks
Chris Cheney
The Kevin Borich Express
Marcus Scott & the Bo-Keys
Tommy McLain ft. C.C. Adcock
Blue Shaddy
The Turner Brown Band
Steph Strings
The Mason Rack Band
Jazzparty
Little Georgia
Albi & the Wolves
8 Ball Aitken
Julian James and the Moonshine State
Ian Collard
Frank Sultana Blues Band
Darren Jack Band
The Lecia Louise Band
Kee’Ahn
Chris Finnen Band
This Way North
Blues Arcadia
Minnie Marks
The Mojo Webb Band
Mike Elrington
Heavy Wax
The Long Johns
Lightnin Jack
Aaron West’s Blues Guitar Junket
Transvaal Diamon Syndicate
BB Factory
Lily & King
Dezzie D and the Stingrayz
Simon Kinny-Lewis
C.J. Lee
The Walters
Diamonds and the Blues
Adam Hole Band
Jarrod Shaw
The James Street Preachers
Bluesville Station
Dillion James
Don Hopkins
Hubcap Stan & the Sidewalk Stompers
Crescent City Players
Dan Hannaford
Divola Byrnes
Gramophone Man
Ben Westphal Trio
JB’s Blues Breakers
Taylormade
Robbie Bostock
Jason Delphin
Frazer Goodman
Kelly Penney
Slow Cooker
Canta La Tumba
Stephen Lovelight Duo
The Midnight Preacher
The Whiskeys
Hemi
Just Be
Felix Aks
Bradley Green
Ivan Fisher
Mescalito Blues