The full program for Blues on Broadbeach has been revealed, packed with more than 65 artists set to play across 16 stages.

The iconic festival will take place on the Gold Coast from May 18th-21st, bringing some of the world’s finest blues talent to Queensland.

Among the fresh artists added to this year’s lineup is singer-songwriter favourite Minnie Marks and Brisbane’s award-winning Blues Arcadia.

A particular highlight of the 2023 program is a world-first exclusive performance from Marcus Scott & the Bo-Keys. The Memphis ensemble features some of the US city’s most renowned and respected blues musicians.

“I am extremely excited and also honoured to be sharing the stage with this great band The Bo-Keys,” Scott says. “It’s so ironic that we all share history together in some shape or form. Whether it be through session work or just simply sharing the same night club gig in the past… the Memphis connection is definitely there! Although this will be our very first time in Australia together, I can definitely feel that it will not be the last!”

You can view the full Blues on Broadbeach 2023 program here.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Blues on Broadbeach 2023

May 18th-21st

Gold Coast, QLD

More information available via bluesonbroadbeach.com

Lineup

Tommy Emmanuel

Don Walker

Melbourne Ska Orchestra (20th Anniversary Celebration)

Emma Donovan & the Putbacks

Chris Cheney

The Kevin Borich Express

Marcus Scott & the Bo-Keys

Tommy McLain ft. C.C. Adcock

Blue Shaddy

The Turner Brown Band

Steph Strings

The Mason Rack Band

Jazzparty

Little Georgia

Albi & the Wolves

8 Ball Aitken

Julian James and the Moonshine State

Ian Collard

Frank Sultana Blues Band

Darren Jack Band

The Lecia Louise Band

Kee’Ahn

Chris Finnen Band

This Way North

Blues Arcadia

Minnie Marks

The Mojo Webb Band

Mike Elrington

Heavy Wax

The Long Johns

Lightnin Jack

Aaron West’s Blues Guitar Junket

Transvaal Diamon Syndicate

BB Factory

Lily & King

Dezzie D and the Stingrayz

Simon Kinny-Lewis

C.J. Lee

The Walters

Diamonds and the Blues

Adam Hole Band

Jarrod Shaw

The James Street Preachers

Bluesville Station

Dillion James

Don Hopkins

Hubcap Stan & the Sidewalk Stompers

Crescent City Players

Dan Hannaford

Divola Byrnes

Gramophone Man

Ben Westphal Trio

JB’s Blues Breakers

Taylormade

Robbie Bostock

Jason Delphin

Frazer Goodman

Kelly Penney

Slow Cooker

Canta La Tumba

Stephen Lovelight Duo

The Midnight Preacher

The Whiskeys

Hemi

Just Be

Felix Aks

Bradley Green

Ivan Fisher

Mescalito Blues