Blues on Broadbeach has revealed its initial 2024 program.

One of Australia’s largest music festivals, Blues on Broadbeach is returning to the Gold Coast next year for four unmissable days of live music, taking place between May 16th-19th.

The festival’s first lineup drop features three prominent US artists, including two Grammy nominees.

Blues favourites Melissa Etheridge, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton, Ana Popovic, and Eric Bibb are headliners in 2024, alongside returning Aussie guitarist and singer-songwriter Lloyd Spiegel.

“We have truly embraced some heavy hitting blues rock acts for the 2024 first lineup including some of the world’s best female blues guitarists,” says Festival Director Mark Duckworth.

“We had so much fun putting together this year’s lineup, and can’t wait to see Melissa Etheridge and Ana Popovic set the Blues on Broadbeach stage alight.

“Add in Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton performing their Death Wish Blues Tour and multi-Grammy Award-winning bluesman Eric Bibb and we’ve got an unmissable four days of live music, and that’s just the first four names on the poster.”

To see the other names on the poster, check out the full lineup below.

Tickets to Blues on Broadbeach 2023 go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8th at 9am AEST. An exclusive pre-sale will be open to 2023 Twelve Bar Society members on Thursday, December 7th at 9am AEST.

And Twelve Bar Society is back for Blues on Broadbeach 2024: now in its third year, the exclusive membership club gives blues lovers the chance to connect even deeper with the festival and artists.

Blues on Broadbeach 2024

May 16th-19th

Broadbeach, Gold Coast, QLD

Ticket information available via bluesonbroadbeach.com

Lineup

Melissa Etheridge | Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton | Ana Popovic

Eric Bibb | Lloyd Spiegel | Hat Fitz and Cara | Shaun Kirk

Checkerboard Lounge | Sweet Felicia and the Honeytones

Li’l Chuck the One Man Skiffle Machine | The Mezcaltones

Don Hopkins | C.J. Lee | Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers

The Band Ham | Rory Ellis & Christian Marsh

Slips and the F.W.’s | Kerbside Collection

& many more to be announced