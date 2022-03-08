One of Australia’s largest music festivals, Blues on Broadbeach, is proud to announce its second line-up for its 21st year, adding amazing artists with a good chunk of them being female.

Headliners The James Morrison Motown Experience, Robben Ford and R.L. Boyce are now being joined by Karise Eden, Osaka Monaurail, Blue Empress All-Stars, Matty T Wall and many more.

This insane collection of both Aussie and international artists will take over the Gold Coast over four days from May 19-22.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate says that this could not come at a better time for Queensland and will hopefully provide a ray of sunshine amidst dark times for the state.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for SE Queensland and other parts of the east coast with the recent floods so it’s nice to be sharing some good news, and music certainly has a way of putting a smile on people’s faces and bringing us together.”

“We’re so excited for this year’s Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival,” Tate continued. “By the looks of the artist line-up, 2022 is going to be bigger and better than ever.”

Mark Duckworth, the festival Director, has said that this year’s Blues on Broadbeach Festival is all about returning to its roots.

“We want to continue to bring out festival fans a collection of artists which celebrate all the different music styles in the Blues genre as well as a few surprises,” he announced. “It is so important to us that we bring out not just the big names, but those artists that are true to the festival and represent the very best of what Blues music has to offer.

“With our international borders finally open again, we are excited to welcome to our stages some truly incredible international artists and some unique performances which you won’t see anywhere else and won’t want to miss.”

You can check out the full lineup here:

Karise Eden, one of the female voices added to the roster, is excited to finally play live music again.

“For my performance, I will be backed by a full live band for the first time in what feels like forever!” Eden announced. “I am also thrilled to be launching my forthcoming album Into the Black at the festival, which Blues on Broadbeach attendees will get a full exclusive live preview of. It’s going to be a great time — I can’t wait to see everyone there!”

More information about the festival can be found on their website.

Check out the 2nd line-up of artists from Blues on Broadbeach here: