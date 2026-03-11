Blues on Broadbeach has revealed a stacked second lineup for 2026.

An annual pilgrimage for music lovers from all over the world, Blues on Broadbeach is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026. Taking place from May 14th-May 17th, the four-day festival will transform the streets, parks and venues of Broadbeach (on the Gold Coast) into a vibrant celebration of rhythm, soul, and community against the backdrop of the iconic coastline.

Having performed at the very first festival in 2002, Australian music icon Ian Moss will return to where it all began, taking the stage once again as part of the free festival. From his legendary years with Cold Chisel to the enduring success of his solo career, Moss remains one of the country’s most revered guitarists and vocalists.

“I first played Blues on Broadbeach back in 2002, so I’m thrilled to be returning for my third appearance in 2026 as this incredible festival celebrates 25 years,” he said. “It’s always a fantastic experience with an outstanding lineup so if you haven’t been before, make sure you get along. I can’t wait.”

Grammy Award-winning bassist MonoNeon, the boundary-pushing Memphis artist known for his collaborations with Prince and genre-defying live shows that have wowed audiences at major festivals worldwide, is also set to play.

Joining them are the likes of Melbourne soul and funk favourites The Bamboos – who are returning for their third Blues on Broadbeach appearance – and acclaimed contemporary folk artist Grace Cummings, who will make her festival debut.

Also on the lineup are festival favourites Hussy Hicks, alongside award-winning bluesman Jimi Hocking, powerhouse performer Minnie Marks, and celebrated R&B-infused singer-songwriter Cass Eager. See the full lineup below.

Festival director Mark Duckworth said he looks forward to celebrate Blues on Broadbeach’s milestone – its 25th year – with such a stellar lineup of talent.

“Blues on Broadbeach has always been about bringing incredible live music to the heart of Broadbeach, and this next wave of artists continues that tradition,” he said. “Artists like MonoNeon and Grace Cummings will be a real treat for audiences, alongside festival favourite Ian Moss. It’s just another layer of icing on the cake as we celebrate the festival’s 25th birthday.”

As previously announced, fans can also look forward to a special ticketed performance by The Teskey Brothers, who will make their long-awaited debut at the festival. They will be joined by international genre-blending multi-instrumentalists Kitty, Daisy & Lewis and Australia’s dynamic string-bender Ash Grunwald. See here for ticket details.

Also previously announced are American blues legend Charlie Musselwhite, Grammy winner Ruthie Foster, Louisiana’s Robert Finley, and more.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ attended last year’s Blues on Broadbeach, describing it as “a full-blown blues haven” in a glowing five-star review. “The beloved free festival once again delivered the goods – and then some,” the review reads.

“Blues on Broadbeach 2025 wasn’t just a festival – it was a love letter to live music and legacy. From sweaty dive bars to beachfront stages, it celebrated artists who honour the roots and push the sound forward.”

For more information, see here.

BLUES ON BROADBEACH 2026

Thursday, May 14th – Sunday, May 17th

Broadbeach, Gold Coast, QLD

Lineup:

Ian Moss | MonoNeon

The Bamboos | Grace Cummings

Hussy Hicks | Jimi Hocking | Minnie Marks

Cass Eager | Brothers Frank Sultana, Nathan Beretta & Dan Sullivan

8 Ball Aitken’s All Star Jam

The Mojo Webb Band | Mike Beale Band | Mike Elrington | C.J. Lee

Bluesville Station | Nick Charles Beretta Sullivan

Dan Hannaford | Julian James and Beci Kate | Mescalito Blues

Don Hopkins | Alex Kosenko | Sam Buckley Band

Scott Browne & more