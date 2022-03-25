Returning for its 21st instalment, Blues on Broadbeach is back with an absolutely stellar line-up filled to the brim with talent.

With festivals finally on the solid return, Blues on Broadbeach is set to return for its 21st year come this May across four days, and they’ve really come back with bells on with talent such as The James Morrison Motown Experience, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Osaka Monaurail, and a slew of other talents set to hit the stage.

Taking place, of course, in the titular Gold Coast area of Broadbeach, the blues festival highlights a collection of both local, national, and international artists, sampling the best of roots, blues, and soul music, and brings it forth as a completely free festival.

With the recent harsh floods that have taken place, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has expressed that the Blues on Broadbeach festival comes as such welcome and good news: “Music certainly has a way of putting a smile on people’s faces and bringing us together,” he stated.

“We’re so excited for this year’s Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival, and by the looks of the artist line-up, 2022 is going to be bigger and better than ever. I can’t wait to dust off the boots and get down to Broadbeach in May to enjoy this four-day celebration of blues music.”

Considering that the line-up is chock full of goodies, there are heaps of good reasons to head to Gold Coast to check out Blues on Broadbeach this May, and we’re going to dive into a few of those reasons now.

Check out Blues on Broadbeach:

An exclusive performance from Dom Turner.

Among the many talents set to hit the stage, Blues on Broadbeach will host an exclusive performance from the legendary founding member of ARIA Award-winning The Backsliders, iconic guitarist with his famed “bottleneck” slide, and all-around celebrated blues and roots maestro, Dom Turner.

In collaboration with Grammy award nominee R.L. Boyce, Dom Turner will be performing a set integral to the blues sector, bringing a fusion of his renowned guitar skills alongside Boyce’s signature blues sound.

Check out ‘Wretch Like Me’ by Dom Turner:

The line-up is absolutely stacked.

The talents lined up for the Blues on Broadbeach festival is simply indescribable with national treasures such as funk trio Cookin’ On 3 Burners, The Voice Australia winner Karise Eden, and rhythm outfit Emma Donovan and The Putbacks set to hit the stage, while international legends like American blues, jazz, and rock guitarist Robben Ford and Japanese funk band Osaka Monaurail join, too.

With Festival Director Mark Duckworth noting that this edition of the beloved festival is about returning to its roots, he’s stated that “It is so important to us that we bring out not just the big names, but those artists that are true to the festival and represent the very best of what Blues music has to offer.”

Check out Blues on Broadbeach headliner The James Morrison Motown Experience:

The festival is held in an absolutely stunning area of the Gold Coast.

With travel being seemingly off the cards for the past few years, the famed blues festival gives music lovers a chance to discover the beauty within Australia by visiting one of the best areas that the Gold Coast has to offer.

Broadbeach, fittingly situated right on the coast, is a hub of surfing and seaside experiences such as Kurrawa Beach while being a centre for shopping as well as bringing a connection with nature.

Check out the stunning area of Broadbeach:

It’s a free music festival featuring some of the best across the world.

For a music festival that has such a brilliant line-up, and is located in a magnificent town, it’s almost shocking to know that it’s an entirely free festival.

Considering the rising cost of, well, practically everything lately, it’s good to know that coming together to witness some of the best blues masters in the world is right at our feet, and it doesn’t cost a cent.

Check out the full lineup:

Blues on Broadbeach

May 19th-22nd

Broadbeach, Gold Coast, QLD

More Info: Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival

