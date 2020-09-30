After its forced cancellation this year, Bluesfest is forging ahead with a massive lineup for 2021 including a slew of international acts who may or may not be able to make the trip to Australia.

Not to worry though, because Bluesfest Byron Bay organisers have a backup plan, this week announcing a “merged artists” lineup, adding eight new local acts.

The plan is that in the event that travel restrictions are still in place due to the pandemic, that the iconic festival will be able to deliver an outstanding all-Australian bill even without international artists.

The latest announcement brings the tally of Aussies to 49, and organisers promise more will be added in the event that overseas acts can’t fly over.

“I am deeply grateful for the support we have been shown by the industry in order to create this spectacular showcase of Australian talent,” Festival Director Peter Noble OAM said.

“As I stated back in July; Change is the only constant and we are ready for it. If we find that the internationals can’t come, we will add more Aussies. And that is what we have done. In the meantime, we remain poised to move with the ebb and flow of this situation.”

Noble went on to say that there will be no further international acts announced until there is more clarity around what the situation with Australia’s borders might be by next Easter long weekend.

“Until we feel there is certainty about the borders, we will continue to list the international artists, but in the meantime, we are delighted to deliver on our promise of delivering an exceptional festival with an extraordinary All Aussie line up,” he said.

Check out the full potential Aussie lineup for Bluesfest 2021 below.

Bluesfest 2021 All Australian Lineup

Tash Sultana

Ziggy Alberts

Kev Carmody

Ian Moss

Hiatus Kaiyote

Russell Morris

Briggs

Kim Churchill

Mama Kin Spender

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Joining…

Jimmy Barnes

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Xaiver Rudd

The Cat Empire

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

Troy Cassar-daley

The Black Sorrows

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Chain

Backsliders

Harts Plays Hendrix

Ash Grunwald

The Bamboos

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

Roshani

Ray Beadle

Henry Wagons

Hussy Hicks

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners

The Australian Americana Music Honours

With many more to be announced…

Thursday, April 1st – Monday, April 5th, 2021

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

More info: Bluesfest