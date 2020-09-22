Bluesfest has once again expanded its 2021 lineup, with the likes of The Church, Kate Miller-Heidke, and more joining the already-stacked bill.
Unveiling its first lineup announcement back in July, the 2021 edition of Bluesfest was always expected to be a big one, especially following on from the unceremonious cancellation of this year’s event due to COVID-19. Featuring 2020 headliner Patti Smith in addition to Jimmy Barnes, Bon Iver, and much more, Bluesfest organisers were far from done, adding Kev Carmody, Tash Sultana, and numerous others just one month later.
Now, the lineup has expanded once again, with an eclectic mix of Autralian icons topping the bill this time around.
The third lineup announcement features Australian rock icons The Church in the top spot, while award winning singer-songwriter and Eurovision 2019 success story Kate Miller-Heidke follows closely behind. Rockabilly legends The Living End and Adelaide pub-rock stalwarts The Angels continue matters, while rock pioneer Ross Wilson returns with his band, The Peaceniks.
Blue King Brown, Jeff Lang, and Kara Grainger close out the latest announcement, with Festival Director Peter Noble OAM labelling it a privilege to curate such an esteemed bill. “Look at this line up – all that talent,” he noted in a statement.
“When it comes to musical talent Australia is an embarrassment of riches and it is a privilege to create a line up to clearly showcase that very fact.”
While tickets to Bluesfest 2021 are on sale now through the festival’s official website, organisers have made it clear they are working closely with local health authorities to ensure that the forthcoming edition of the festival goes ahead safely and in accordance with proper health and safety guidelines.
Check out ‘The Unguarded Moment’ by The Church:
Bluesfest 2021 Lineup
Third Artist Announcement
The Church
Kate Miller-Heidke
The Living End
The Angels
Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks
Blue King Brown
Jeff Lang
Kara Grainger
Joining…
Tash Sultana
Ziggy Alberts
Kev Carmody
Ian Moss
Hiatus Kaiyote
Russell Morris
Briggs
Kim Churchill
Mama Kin Spender
All Our Exes Live In Texas
And…
Bon Iver
Patti Smith and Her Band
Jimmy Barnes
George Benson
The Teskey Brothers
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
The Cat Empire
Kool & the Gang
The Gipsy Kings
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
Troy Cassar-Daley
Michael Franti & Spearhead
The Wailers Perform Songs from Legend
LP
Morcheeba
The Black Sorrows
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Tori Kelly
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Marcus King Band
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Jimmie Vaughan
John Mayall
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Chain
Larkin Poe
Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show
Backsliders
Harts Plays Hendrix
Ash Grunwald
The War & Treaty
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles
Walter Trout
The Bamboos
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
Roshani
Ray Beadle
Henry Wagons
Hussy Hicks
Pacey, King & Doley
Daniel Champagne
Nathan Cavaleri
Little Georgia
Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners
The Australian Americana Music Honours
And many more to be announced…
Thursday, April 1st – Monday, April 5th, 2021
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW
More info: Bluesfest