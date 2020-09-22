Bluesfest has once again expanded its 2021 lineup, with the likes of The Church, Kate Miller-Heidke, and more joining the already-stacked bill.

Unveiling its first lineup announcement back in July, the 2021 edition of Bluesfest was always expected to be a big one, especially following on from the unceremonious cancellation of this year’s event due to COVID-19. Featuring 2020 headliner Patti Smith in addition to Jimmy Barnes, Bon Iver, and much more, Bluesfest organisers were far from done, adding Kev Carmody, Tash Sultana, and numerous others just one month later.

Now, the lineup has expanded once again, with an eclectic mix of Autralian icons topping the bill this time around.

The third lineup announcement features Australian rock icons The Church in the top spot, while award winning singer-songwriter and Eurovision 2019 success story Kate Miller-Heidke follows closely behind. Rockabilly legends The Living End and Adelaide pub-rock stalwarts The Angels continue matters, while rock pioneer Ross Wilson returns with his band, The Peaceniks.

Blue King Brown, Jeff Lang, and Kara Grainger close out the latest announcement, with Festival Director Peter Noble OAM labelling it a privilege to curate such an esteemed bill. “Look at this line up – all that talent,” he noted in a statement.

“When it comes to musical talent Australia is an embarrassment of riches and it is a privilege to create a line up to clearly showcase that very fact.”

While tickets to Bluesfest 2021 are on sale now through the festival’s official website, organisers have made it clear they are working closely with local health authorities to ensure that the forthcoming edition of the festival goes ahead safely and in accordance with proper health and safety guidelines.

Check out ‘The Unguarded Moment’ by The Church:

Bluesfest 2021 Lineup

Third Artist Announcement

The Church

Kate Miller-Heidke

The Living End

The Angels

Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks

Blue King Brown

Jeff Lang

Kara Grainger

Joining…

Tash Sultana

Ziggy Alberts

Kev Carmody

Ian Moss

Hiatus Kaiyote

Russell Morris

Briggs

Kim Churchill

Mama Kin Spender

All Our Exes Live In Texas

And…

Bon Iver

Patti Smith and Her Band

Jimmy Barnes

George Benson

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Kool & the Gang

The Gipsy Kings

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

Troy Cassar-Daley

Michael Franti & Spearhead

The Wailers Perform Songs from Legend

LP

Morcheeba

The Black Sorrows

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tori Kelly

Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Marcus King Band

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Jimmie Vaughan

John Mayall

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Chain

Larkin Poe

Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show

Backsliders

Harts Plays Hendrix

Ash Grunwald

The War & Treaty

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles

Walter Trout

The Bamboos

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

Roshani

Ray Beadle

Henry Wagons

Hussy Hicks

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners

The Australian Americana Music Honours

And many more to be announced…

Thursday, April 1st – Monday, April 5th, 2021

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

More info: Bluesfest