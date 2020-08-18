Tash Sultana, Kev Carmody, and Ziggy Alberts are just three of the names added to the Bluesfest lineup thanks to the festival’s latest “All Australian” artist announcement.
Announcing the festival’s stacked first lineup last month, the new artist announcement sees this new round of acts join musical luminaries such as Patti Smith, Jimmy Barnes, Bon Iver, and much more.
Tash Sultana leads the latest round of artist additions, with a spot on Easter Saturday that will allow audiences to not only hear cuts from their new album, but witness them in full-band mode.
“I’ve got to a point where the music I’ve written is beyond the capabilities of looping so I’ve decided to get a backing band to play the written parts live and I’m looking forward to performing them at Bluesfest next Easter,” Tash explained.
Check out ‘Greed’ by Tash Sultana:
Ziggy Alberts, Kev Carmody, Hiatus Kaiyote, Russell Morris, Briggs, Kim Churchill, Mama Kin Spender, and All Our Exes Live in Texas round out the latest round of names, while Jimmy Barnes’ Cold Chisel bandmate Ian Moss will also be joining the bill in 2021, playing directly before the gravel-voiced icon.
“We are going to tear the place apart,” Barnes quipped. “They’ll be a lot of great Australian bands and artists hitting those stages.”
“There’s a number of all Australian line up announcements to come that includes ‘real’ headliners, Indigenous artists and Blues n Roots artists,” said Festival Director, Peter Noble OAM of the lineup. “We are setting ourselves up to put on another great Bluesfest albeit in a brand new way.
“There will be challenges, and we expect to be presenting a festival with a lower capacity and potentially outdoors in order to have a safe event. It is sad for us to see that a number of festivals will not go ahead. However, we are working with Government to present a safe event and be part of the return of ‘live’ music in this country.
“Whilst it is disheartening to hear that Woodford and Port Fairy Folk Festivals feel that the challenge of presenting is something they don’t want to take on right now, and which is totally understandable, it doesn’t mean that events cannot return, and I believe it is important for Bluesfest to be a part of that return and to help lead the way.”
All tickets to Bluesfest 2021 are on sale now through the festival’s official website.
Check out ‘Settle Down’ by Ziggy Alberts:
Bluesfest 2021 Lineup
Second Artist Announcement
Tash Sultana
Ziggy Alberts
Kev Carmody
Ian Moss
Hiatus Kaiyote
Russell Morris
Briggs
Kim Churchill
Mama Kin Spender
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Joining…
Bon Iver
Patti Smith and Her Band
Jimmy Barnes
George Benson
The Teskey Brothers
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
The Cat Empire
Kool & the Gang
The Gipsy Kings
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
Troy Cassar-Daley
Michael Franti & Spearhead
The Wailers Perform Songs from Legend
LP
Morcheeba
The Black Sorrows
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Tori Kelly
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Marcus King Band
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Jimmie Vaughan
John Mayall
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Chain
Larkin Poe
Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show
Backsliders
Harts Plays Hendrix
Ash Grunwald
The War & Treaty
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles
Walter Trout
The Bamboos
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
Roshani
Ray Beadle
Henry Wagons
Hussy Hicks
Pacey, King & Doley
Daniel Champagne
Nathan Cavaleri
Little Georgia
Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners
The Australian Americana Music Honours
And many more to be announced…
Thursday, April 1st – Monday, April 5th, 2021
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW
More info: Bluesfest