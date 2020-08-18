Tash Sultana, Kev Carmody, and Ziggy Alberts are just three of the names added to the Bluesfest lineup thanks to the festival’s latest “All Australian” artist announcement.

Announcing the festival’s stacked first lineup last month, the new artist announcement sees this new round of acts join musical luminaries such as Patti Smith, Jimmy Barnes, Bon Iver, and much more.

Tash Sultana leads the latest round of artist additions, with a spot on Easter Saturday that will allow audiences to not only hear cuts from their new album, but witness them in full-band mode.

“I’ve got to a point where the music I’ve written is beyond the capabilities of looping so I’ve decided to get a backing band to play the written parts live and I’m looking forward to performing them at Bluesfest next Easter,” Tash explained.

Check out ‘Greed’ by Tash Sultana:

Ziggy Alberts, Kev Carmody, Hiatus Kaiyote, Russell Morris, Briggs, Kim Churchill, Mama Kin Spender, and All Our Exes Live in Texas round out the latest round of names, while Jimmy Barnes’ Cold Chisel bandmate Ian Moss will also be joining the bill in 2021, playing directly before the gravel-voiced icon.

“We are going to tear the place apart,” Barnes quipped. “They’ll be a lot of great Australian bands and artists hitting those stages.”

“There’s a number of all Australian line up announcements to come that includes ‘real’ headliners, Indigenous artists and Blues n Roots artists,” said Festival Director, Peter Noble OAM of the lineup. “We are setting ourselves up to put on another great Bluesfest albeit in a brand new way.

“There will be challenges, and we expect to be presenting a festival with a lower capacity and potentially outdoors in order to have a safe event. It is sad for us to see that a number of festivals will not go ahead. However, we are working with Government to present a safe event and be part of the return of ‘live’ music in this country.

“Whilst it is disheartening to hear that Woodford and Port Fairy Folk Festivals feel that the challenge of presenting is something they don’t want to take on right now, and which is totally understandable, it doesn’t mean that events cannot return, and I believe it is important for Bluesfest to be a part of that return and to help lead the way.”

All tickets to Bluesfest 2021 are on sale now through the festival’s official website.

Check out ‘Settle Down’ by Ziggy Alberts:

Bluesfest 2021 Lineup

Second Artist Announcement

Tash Sultana

Ziggy Alberts

Kev Carmody

Ian Moss

Hiatus Kaiyote

Russell Morris

Briggs

Kim Churchill

Mama Kin Spender

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Joining…

Bon Iver

Patti Smith and Her Band

Jimmy Barnes

George Benson

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Kool & the Gang

The Gipsy Kings

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

Troy Cassar-Daley

Michael Franti & Spearhead

The Wailers Perform Songs from Legend

LP

Morcheeba

The Black Sorrows

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tori Kelly

Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Marcus King Band

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Jimmie Vaughan

John Mayall

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Chain

Larkin Poe

Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show

Backsliders

Harts Plays Hendrix

Ash Grunwald

The War & Treaty

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles

Walter Trout

The Bamboos

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

Roshani

Ray Beadle

Henry Wagons

Hussy Hicks

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners

The Australian Americana Music Honours

And many more to be announced…

Thursday, April 1st – Monday, April 5th, 2021

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

More info: Bluesfest