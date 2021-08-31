Byron Bay’s Bluesfest 2022 has added six more artists to their forthcoming Easter Long Weekend celebration, set to take place between Friday, April 15th and Monday, April 22nd.

The Aria Award-winning blues-rock act The Teskey Brothers will return to Bluesfest 2022 for their first appearance since 2018. It’s been a breakneck few years for the Melbourne band, following the release of their critically-lauded second album, Run Home Slow. The record picked up seven ARIA Music Awards noms, winning three; Engineer of the Year, Best Group and Best Blues and Roots Album. It also saw the band score a nomination at The Grammys (!!!) for Best Engineered Album, Non Classical.

Missy Higgins needs no introduction, who amongst us hasn’t spent our most tumultuous high school years indulging our agony through blasting ‘The Special Two’? Missy’s appearance at Bluesfest marks her first since the release of her stunning 2018 record Solastalgia.

From across the Tasman is beloved New Zealand at L.A.B., the melting of minds between Kora, Batucada Sound Machine and Katchafire. They’ll be joined by Sydney’s saxophone stalwart Diesel, blues and roots act 19-Twenty and emerging rock and roll act FOOLS.

“We truly intend to continue in a manner of optimism, to present Bluesfest next easter with the very best Aussie and Kiwi artists … and there are many more to come.” Said Bluesfest Director, Peter Noble OAM.



“I’m thrilled to welcome back THE TESKEY BROTHERS, and also MISSY HIGGINS and DIESEL. It’s been too long, and I can’t wait to see them here in Byron performing next Easter. Some more friends from NZ join us for the first time, L.A.B, and ask anyone from over the ditch and they will tell you … these guys are huge! 19-TWENTY are guaranteed to become Bluesfest favourites with their punk-rockabilly mayhem and wait until you catch FOOLS – a super huge band fusing Rock & Roll, Blues and Soul into a dynamic live show.”

The announcement comes two weeks after Bluesfest was forced to postpone the October installment of its festival amid the current coronavirus outbreak.

Bluesfest 2022

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

MISSY HIGGINS

DIESEL

L.A.B.

19-TWENTY

FOOLS

Joining…