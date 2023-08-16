The first lineup for Bluesfest 2024 is here.
Over 20 artists have been announced for next year’s edition, including some big international names. Timeless singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, legendary Welsh crooner Tom Jones, and the evergreen Elvis Costello & the Imposters will make the trip to Byron Bay. US rockers Drive-By Truckers will make their first Bluesfest appearance since 2009.
Breezy reggae rockers L.A.B, nominated twice at the 2023 Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards, will travel from New Zealand to perform at Bluesfest.
Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars The Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, Peter Garrett & the Alter Egos, The Paper Kites, and Newton Faulkner also feature on the initial lineup. You can check out the full list of artists for the Bluesfest – which celebrates its 35th anniversary next year – below.
“There are so many other great Australian and International artists coming to perform, including the most requested artist to return to Bluesfest after their show-stopping 2022 performance: The Teskey Brothers.” says Festival Director Peter Noble.
“Special mention to wunderkind blues guitarist and singer Taj Farrant, who, at the age of 14 years, has almost one million Facebook followers and just secured the number one single on the iTunes Blues chart worldwide; he is going to be a superstar.
This is only our first announcement, with so many more to come… Please come and join us on our 35th Birthday for another memorable edition of Bluesfest Byron Bay.”
Three and five-day tickets to Bluesfest 2024 are on sale now via the official website. Check out our review of Bluesfest 2023 here.
Bluesfest 2024
Thursday, March 28th-Monday, April 1st
Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW
Tickets available via bluesfest.com.au
Lineup
Jack Johnson
Tom Jones
The Teskey Brothers
Matt Corby
L.A.B
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
Tommy Emmanuel
The Dead South
The Paper Kites
Drive-By Truckers
Newton Faulkner
Steve Poltz
19-Twenty
Taj Farrant
Erja Lyytinen
Harry Manx
Here Come The Mummies
Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong
Little Quirks
Hussy Hicks
Blues Arcadia
RocKwiz Live