The first lineup for Bluesfest 2024 is here.

Over 20 artists have been announced for next year’s edition, including some big international names. Timeless singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, legendary Welsh crooner Tom Jones, and the evergreen Elvis Costello & the Imposters will make the trip to Byron Bay. US rockers Drive-By Truckers will make their first Bluesfest appearance since 2009.

Breezy reggae rockers L.A.B, nominated twice at the 2023 Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards, will travel from New Zealand to perform at Bluesfest.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars The Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, Peter Garrett & the Alter Egos, The Paper Kites, and Newton Faulkner also feature on the initial lineup. You can check out the full list of artists for the Bluesfest – which celebrates its 35th anniversary next year – below.

“There are so many other great Australian and International artists coming to perform, including the most requested artist to return to Bluesfest after their show-stopping 2022 performance: The Teskey Brothers.” says Festival Director Peter Noble.

“Special mention to wunderkind blues guitarist and singer Taj Farrant, who, at the age of 14 years, has almost one million Facebook followers and just secured the number one single on the iTunes Blues chart worldwide; he is going to be a superstar.

This is only our first announcement, with so many more to come… Please come and join us on our 35th Birthday for another memorable edition of Bluesfest Byron Bay.”

Three and five-day tickets to Bluesfest 2024 are on sale now via the official website. Check out our review of Bluesfest 2023 here.

Bluesfest 2024

Thursday, March 28th-Monday, April 1st

Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW

Tickets available via bluesfest.com.au

Lineup

Jack Johnson

Tom Jones

The Teskey Brothers

Matt Corby

L.A.B

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

Tommy Emmanuel

The Dead South

The Paper Kites

Drive-By Truckers

Newton Faulkner

Steve Poltz

19-Twenty

Taj Farrant

Erja Lyytinen

Harry Manx

Here Come The Mummies

Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong

Little Quirks

Hussy Hicks

Blues Arcadia

RocKwiz Live