Bluesfest 2025 is gearing up for a monumental edition, with the third artist announcement adding even more excitement to the already impressive lineup.

Headlining this announcement is the iconic Missy Higgins, known for her deeply personal and chart-topping hits like “Scar”, “Ten Days”, and “The Special Two”. Her 2024 album, The Second Act, revisited the confessional songwriting of her debut album, The Sound of White.

Missy’s return to Bluesfest promises a set that spans her extraordinary 20-year career and will come off the back of her induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame this year.

Joining her are George Thorogood & the Destroyers, bringing their legendary blues rock anthems to the stage. With classics like “Bad to the Bone” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”, Thorogood has cemented his place as a global icon of the genre. Expect electrifying guitar riffs and a rock ‘n’ roll attitude that has thrilled audiences for decades.

The internationally renowned guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are set to deliver their breathtaking blend of rock and classical guitar virtuosity at next year’s Bluesfest. From busking on the streets of Dublin to headlining major venues like the Sydney Opera House, the Grammy-winning pair have redefined what two guitars can achieve. Their latest album, 2023’s In Between Thoughts… A New World, expanded their sound with orchestral arrangements.

Singer-songwriter Nahko returned with his seventh album, Trenches, last year, combining intimate storytelling with a sound that transcends borders and genres. His live shows are communal experiences, inviting fans into a world of connection and shared emotion.

Also on the lineup is BJ the Chicago Kid, whose Grammy-nominated soul music captivates audiences with gospel-infused vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Known for collaborations with stars like Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper, BJ’s blend of classic soul and modern R&B is guaranteed to move and inspire.

In an exclusive performance, Melody Angel will showcase her powerful voice and Hendrix-inspired guitar skills. As a rising star of the blues genre, her performances channel the energy of her Chicago blues roots and the charisma of icons like Tina Turner. With appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk and glowing reviews, Melody Angel’s set will be a must-see for blues enthusiasts.

Rounding out today’s third artist announcement is Don West, whose coastal soul stylings have been likened to legends like Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield. With tracks like “Rather Be Lonely” and “Small Change”, Don has earned global acclaim, promising a smooth and heartfelt performance at Bluesfest 2025.

Check out the full Bluesfest 2025 lineup, including all new additions, below.

More information about Bluesfest can be found here.

Bluesfest 2025

April 17th-20th

Byron Events Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

Third Artist Announcement

Missy Higgins | George Thorogood & the Destroyers | Rodrigo y Gabriela

Nahko | BJ the Chicago Kid | Melody Angel (EXCLUSIVE) | Don West

Joining Rest of Lineup

Hilltop Hoods | Xavier Rudd | John Butler | The Cat Empire

Kasey Chambers | Melbourne Ska Orchestra | C.W. Stoneking

Budjerah | Lachy Doley Group | Ash Grunwald | Kim Churchill

Miss Kaninna | The Beards | Velvet Trip |

FOOLS ROSHANI | Sweet Talk

The Memphis Three (ft. Fiona Boyes, Jimi Hocking & Frank Sultana)

Crowded House | Vance Joy | Ocean Alley | Tones and I

Gary Clark Jr. | Rag’n’Bone Man | RY X | Allison Russell

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram | Brad Cox | Here Come the Mummies (Exclusive)

The California Honeydrops (Exclusive) | Marc Broussard | Pierce Brothers

Taj Farrant (Exclusive) | Fanny Lumsden | 19-Twenty | WILSN

Cimafunk (Exclusive) | Neal Francis (Exclusive)