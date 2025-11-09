The first artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2026 have been revealed.

The iconic Australian festival will return to Byron Events Farm between Thursday, April 2nd-Sunday, April 5th of next year.

35 initial acts have been announced today, led by the reuniting Split Enz. The legendary New Zealand band also announced an Australian tour today.

Joining them at Bluesfest 2026 will be the equally legendary Earth, Wind & Fire, bringing timeless hits such as “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” to the festival. It will be their first time back at Byron since 2012.

For the first time in 14 years, The Pogues will return to celebrate 40 years of their iconic album Rum, Sodomy & the Lash, toasting the life and legacy of the beloved Shane MacGowan.

Sublime, The Black Crowes, Buddy Guy, and Marcus King Band are also part of the lineup. From closer to home, The Dreggs, Xavier Rudd, The Living End, South Summit, Pierce Brothers, and more will entertain the Bluesfest crowd.

Check out the full first artist lineup below. Bluesfest organisers have also teased more artists to come very soon.

Also announced today, a number of next year’s Bluesfest artists, including Sublime, Buddy Guy, and The Pogues, will embark upon exclusive headline sideshows across the country.

Bluesfest 2026

Thursday, April 2nd-Sunday, April 5th

Byron Events Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

Ticket information available via bluesfest.com.au

First Artist Lineup

Split Enz | Earth, Wind & Fire | Sublime

The Black Crowes | Buddy Guy

Counting Crows | The Pogues | Marcus King Band

Jerry Harris & Adrian Belew “Remain in Light”

Xavier Rudd | The Living End | Mental as Anything

Mark Seymour | Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Skegss | The Dreggs | South Summit

Robert Randolph | Taj Farrant

The Southern River Band | 19-Twenty

Chain | Backsliders | Pierce Brothers

Áine Tyrrell | Ray Readle | Steve Poltz

Daniel Champagne | Mik West | Roshani

Angelique Francis | Jovin Webb | Z-Star

Ben Catley | Laid Back Country Picker

+ More to come