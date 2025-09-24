The Pierce Brothers’ latest single, “Alaska Alaska” is a highly personal folk anthem.

Twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce are hard at work preparing for an extensive tour across Australia and internationally, but still found time to release a new song.

Self-produced alongside longtime collaborator Phil Threlfal, the release also comes with word of tour dates — not long after their last major tour — with Australian shows next month and UK/Europe dates scattered throughout early 2026.

“I think this is an affecting syncable song that really sits in the world of big folk with lots of space” Jack, one half of the sibling duo, explains.

And like many of history’s best songs, behind the instrumentals lies a love story. “Alaska Alaska” draws from a period when Jack’s wife travelled through Alaska during an early break in their ten-year relationship. “Funnily enough this song will be released on my wife’s birthday, and we have been married for five years with two beautiful kids,” he adds.

“This is a love story about longing, it’s an exploration of wanting the person you love to find peace, even if it does mean you lose them, and the struggle between wanting the best for them, but also selfishly wanting them to come back.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The single follows the Pierce Brothers’ recent release, “Losing Friends When You’re Older”, and represents their first new material since 2024’s Everything Is Bigger Than Me, which debuted at No. 1 in Australia. The duo’s journey from Melbourne street buskers to chart-topping artists has included two top 15 ARIA albums, arena shows alongside James Blunt and Tash Sultana, and performances at major festivals including Bluesfest Byron Bay.

“I’m stoked with how Alaska Alaska came together in the end,” Jack concludes. “We took a bunch of different approaches to the song, but in the end we stripped a lot of it back to its bones, as we just loved the simplicity of the melody, and the story it tells.”

The Pierce Brothers will perform “Alaska Alaska” alongside recent material and fan favourites during upcoming Australian shows at Lake Tyers Beach, Wanderer Festival and The Entertainment Grounds in Gosford, before launching their highly anticipated UK and European tour in 2026.

Pierce Brothers’ “Alaska Alaska” is out now on all platforms. Listen to it here.