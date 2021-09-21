Bluesfest Byron Bay has announced an additional seven acts set to grace the stage at the 2022 installment of the festival.

Bluesfest has announced that Aussie rock stalwarts Hoodoo Gurus, acclaimed Yolngu rapper Baker Boy, platinum-selling Aotearoa act Six60, soul dynamo Renée Geyer, The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey, blues darling Kara Grainger and Jeff Martin of The Tea Party, will all be joining the lineup.

“The quality and talent on the Bluesfest lineup next Easter Long Weekend, Friday 15th April – Monday 18th April 2022, is incomparable and unmatched,” says Bluesfest’s Peter Noble. “It is THE BEST Aussie & Kiwi lineup – EVER, and guess what… we ain’t finished!!”

Last month, Bluesfest was forced to postpone the October edition of its festival amid the current coronavirus outbreak.

Listen to ‘Marryuna’ by Baker Boy

Bluesfest 2022

All tickets on sale now

Friday, 15th April — Monday, 18th April 2022

Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, Byron Bay

Tickets: Moshtix

Love Pierce Brothers? Get the latest Pierce Brothers news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bluesfest 2022 – Lineup

Six60

Hoodoo Gurus

Baker Boy

Renee Geyer

Sam Teskey

Kara Grainger

Jeff Martin Plays The Songs Of Led Zeppelin

Joining:

The Teskey Brothers

Missy Higgins

Diesel

L.A.B

19-Twenty

Fools

Fat Freddy’s Drop

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald

John Williamson

C.W. Stoneking

Rockwiz Live

Joining:

Midnight Oil

Paul Kelly

Jimmy Barnes

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

Pete Murray

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

Kate Ceberano

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

The Church

Jon Stevens

Ian Moss

The Living End

The Angels

Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks

Russell Morris

Troy Cassar-Daley

Briggs

Tex Perkins

The Man In Black

Hiatus Kaiyote

Kate Miller-Heidke

Weddings Parties Anything

The Black Sorrows

The Bamboos

Chain

Backsliders

Ash Grunwald

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Vika & Linda

Jeff Lang

Nathan Cavaleri

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Kim Churchill

Henry Wagons

JK-47

Garrett Kato

Mama Kin Spender

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

The Buckleys

Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers

Ray Beadle

Pacey, King & Doley

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Hussy Hicks

Roshani

Declan Kelly

Daniel Champagne

Little Georgia

Lambros.

Round Mountain Girls

The Regime

Electric Lemonade

Palm Valley

Byron Busking Competition

+ MORE TBA