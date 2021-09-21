Bluesfest Byron Bay has announced an additional seven acts set to grace the stage at the 2022 installment of the festival.
Bluesfest has announced that Aussie rock stalwarts Hoodoo Gurus, acclaimed Yolngu rapper Baker Boy, platinum-selling Aotearoa act Six60, soul dynamo Renée Geyer, The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey, blues darling Kara Grainger and Jeff Martin of The Tea Party, will all be joining the lineup.
“The quality and talent on the Bluesfest lineup next Easter Long Weekend, Friday 15th April – Monday 18th April 2022, is incomparable and unmatched,” says Bluesfest’s Peter Noble. “It is THE BEST Aussie & Kiwi lineup – EVER, and guess what… we ain’t finished!!”
Last month, Bluesfest was forced to postpone the October edition of its festival amid the current coronavirus outbreak.
Listen to ‘Marryuna’ by Baker Boy
Bluesfest 2022
All tickets on sale now
Friday, 15th April — Monday, 18th April 2022
Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, Byron Bay
Tickets: Moshtix
Love Pierce Brothers?
Get the latest Pierce Brothers news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Bluesfest 2022 – Lineup
Six60
Hoodoo Gurus
Baker Boy
Renee Geyer
Sam Teskey
Kara Grainger
Jeff Martin Plays The Songs Of Led Zeppelin
Joining:
The Teskey Brothers
Missy Higgins
Diesel
L.A.B
19-Twenty
Fools
Fat Freddy’s Drop
Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald
John Williamson
C.W. Stoneking
Rockwiz Live
Joining:
Midnight Oil
Paul Kelly
Jimmy Barnes
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
Pete Murray
Mark Seymour & The Undertow
Kate Ceberano
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
The Church
Jon Stevens
Ian Moss
The Living End
The Angels
Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks
Russell Morris
Troy Cassar-Daley
Briggs
Tex Perkins
The Man In Black
Hiatus Kaiyote
Kate Miller-Heidke
Weddings Parties Anything
The Black Sorrows
The Bamboos
Chain
Backsliders
Ash Grunwald
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Vika & Linda
Jeff Lang
Nathan Cavaleri
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Kim Churchill
Henry Wagons
JK-47
Garrett Kato
Mama Kin Spender
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
The Buckleys
Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers
Ray Beadle
Pacey, King & Doley
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Hussy Hicks
Roshani
Declan Kelly
Daniel Champagne
Little Georgia
Lambros.
Round Mountain Girls
The Regime
Electric Lemonade
Palm Valley
Byron Busking Competition
+ MORE TBA