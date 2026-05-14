The fallout from Bluesfest’s collapse has escalated, with the festival’s liquidator reportedly refusing to rule out an investigation into director Peter Noble as scrutiny over the event’s finances intensifies.

According to The Australian, liquidator Jason Bettles of Worrells said he is “not ruling out investigating or examining Peter Noble” as part of an ongoing review into the long-running Byron Bay festival’s cancellation, and the two companies behind it, Bluesfest Byron Bay Pty Ltd and Bluesfest Enterprises Pty Ltd.

Bluesfest 2026 was abruptly cancelled in March, only weeks before gates were due to open, leaving thousands of ticketholders and creditors out of pocket. Organisers cited “rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, combined with softer ticket demand and international uncertainties” as key factors behind the decision.

Bettles reportedly told creditors the liquidation process is examining potential “voidable transactions”, including possible unfair preference payments and insolvent trading claims. A statutory report is expected to be submitted to ASIC by June 11th.

The Australian reported the two companies owe a combined $10.62 million, while available funds total roughly $313,000. Creditors reportedly include government agencies such as Destination NSW and Transport for NSW, alongside numerous small businesses affected by the festival’s collapse.

One such business, merchandise supplier Uniform Print Lab, recently spoke publicly about the financial toll of the cancellation, claiming they were left nearly $95,000 out of pocket after producing Bluesfest stock shortly before the event was axed.

The scrutiny surrounding Noble and Bluesfest has intensified in recent months following multiple investigations and former staff allegations regarding the organisation’s internal culture and financial management. Noble has previously denied misconduct allegations through his lawyers.

These include some from former Bluesfest marketing head Jason Clair, who detailed his experience behind the scenes in a YouTube video in March.

In April, Noble seemingly saw the funny side of things when pressed about the festival’s collapse. When asked questions by a reporter for The Australian, Noble simply offered a thumbs-up gesture to the camera, with no apology forthcoming to the 10,000+ Bluesfest ticket holders and raft of business owners significantly affected by the festival’s collapse.

Noble followed that up by laughing when asked about the allegations of constant bullying and verbal abuse of staff coming to light.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ