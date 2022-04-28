Los Angeles hip hop artist Blxst released his new album Before You Go last week, just after posting an impressive performance at his home state festival Coachella.

Containing a mixture of new songs and unreleased material, the album is a joint release between Red Bull Records and the rapper’s own Evgle label.

The West Coast influence burns brightly in Before You Go: listening to these tracks transports one to a golden California beach, the bubbly beats washing away life’s worries.

Blxst has an enjoyably smooth flow, no matter whether he’s rapping or crooning, adding to the blissful atmosphere. Elsewhere, strong guest appearances from the likes of Rick Ross and Zacari enhance several of the tracks.

Before You Go is the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to the rapper’s previous EPs, 2020’s No Love Lost and 2021’s Just for Clarity. It was the former that spawned Blxst’s mammoth hit ‘Chosen’, a collaboration with Tyga and Ty Dolla Sign; there’s every chance one of these new songs could connect with a wider audience in a similar way.

To celebrate the release of his new album, we caught up with Blxst as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Blxst’s Before You Go is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

I made it up when I was younger. It really came from nowhere, just trying to make a cool name. I got older and I wanted to change it but I decided to keep it after I had my son. I now look at it as ‘I’m Blxst, the superhero’.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would say it’s heartfelt, intentional, soulful, but still has youthfulness to it.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I’ve got a song called ‘Pick Your Poison’, which is one of my favourite songs. It’s about putting that harsh reality/question to your loved one; either you’re going to love me or hate me but this is who I am so pick your poison.

Another song I’ve got is called ‘Still On My Way’. That’s just speaking about where I came from and where I took it, where I’m currently at right now and looking at where I want to take it to.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the weather first and foremost. I love the pridefulness. I feel like we have a sense of pride that’s unmatched, we love our city like no other.

Career highlight so far?

XXL Freshman 2021. That was a big deal for me because I was watching them for over ten years, just dreaming, seeing if it was possible, but now that I’m here (winning the Best Artist award) it’s crazy.

Fave non-music hobby?

Probably bowling. I like bowling. And playing pool.

What’s on your dream rider?

A PS5.

Dream music collaboration?

I’m going to always say Pharell Williams until it happens. I gotta manifest it.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In ten years I look at myself being in a more executive position putting other artists in position, and just spreading the roster at EVGLE.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Letting It Go’ by Keyshia Cole ft. Missy Elliot and Lil’ Kim.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Take risks. Don’t be afraid to fail. Failing is what makes winners winners.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Going back and mixing a song a thousand times. Even after I’ve heard it a thousand times I always feel like there’s something wrong with it.