The new single from New Zealand-based Korean singer hanbee, ‘odd’, asks an intriguing question: “How are you so blissfully ignorant and nonchalant about everything when I constantly wonder what everything means, and whether anything matters at all?”

That sort of introspective thinking befits the musical style of hanbee, who drops lightly melancholic indie pop songs like it’s the easiest thing to do in the world. She closely recalls Clairo or girl in red, possessing creamy and crisp vocals that have an almost lullaby quality. With minimal beats bubbling up to the surface only occasionally, ‘odd’ sways gently and breezily; there’s a sweet balance to the song.

An official music video for ‘odd’ was released last week, showing the singer alone in a white-walled room with a Donnie Darko-esque figure in a rabbit costume. The clip captures the sense of feeling disconnected or isolated from the outside world, alone with your thoughts.

Korean-Kiwi artists are having a strong moment right now. Alongside hanbee there’s rising rapper Taebz, who released there atmospheric single ‘Shadows’ earlier this year, and Hans., who rose to prominence for a sweet collaboration with clairo. There’s also Yeri Cho, who makes downbeat trip hop alongside Carl Ruwhiu as Imugi.

As for hanbee, ‘odd’ is a taste of her upcoming EP odd one out, set for release later this year. To mark the release of her new single, we caught up with hanbee as part of our Get T0 Know series to find out more about her life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

When I started releasing music as a solo artist, I wanted to find a name that could really just be me. Although having an English name is quite common for immigrants, I have always only gone by the one name – Hanbee, so I decided to stick to my birth name, but in all lowercase letters (hanbee) to differentiate my artist persona from my real-life one.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would describe my music to my grandma as something to listen to when she needs her own space, away from her responsibilities and noisy grandchildren. Whether it be relaxing alone in your room or zoning out on the bus, I hope my music can help listeners get lost in their own thoughts and spaces.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

My single ‘odd’ is about feeling like the odd one out in this world. How are some people so blissfully ignorant and nonchalant about everything, when I constantly wonder what everything means and whether anything matters at all?

The track was composed by myself and the producer Samuel Bitar who is based in Sydney. This single is part of my upcoming EP odd one out, set for release later in May!

What do you love about your hometown?

I really love the beach – Auckland is surrounded by the most blissful beaches, all easily accessible too.

Career highlight so far?

Last year I was able to talk, meet, and even collaborate with some of my favourite artists in the industry, which was very exciting.

Fave non-music hobby?

I have many hobbies, but I especially love reading in a cozy spot with a good cup of coffee.

What’s on your dream rider?

Coffee, a good book, cuddly cushions and my noise-cancelling headphones!

Dream music collaboration?

I have so many artists that I admire but my dream collaboration would be with Rex Orange County, Joji, or Daniel Caesar.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully I’ll be exploring different cities while touring around the world with other amazing artists.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘When We Were Young’ by Adele.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice I’ve received would be from my darling grandma who told me how life really all comes down to the simple things, so keep doing the things that make me happy.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I love to collect things – from clothes, accessories, vintage homeware, stationery, books, plants and more. I love collecting all sorts of unique items.