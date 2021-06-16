Bob Dylan has announced his first live performance since the coronavirus pandemic, a paid streaming event called Shadow Kingdom set to take place on July 18th.

The Shadow Kingdom special will be presented through Veeps, and tickets will set you back USD $25. The show will be available for 48 hours after the initial airing.

“Shadow Kingdom will showcase the artist in an intimate setting,” a press release reads, “as he presents songs from his extensive renowned body of work created especially for this event.”

The venue Dylan will perform in is yet to be revealed, and it remains unclear whether the performance will be live-streamed or pre-recorded.

The last time Bob Dylan performed live was in December 2019. The Bard had an extensive tour planned for 2020, which as cancelled amid the pandemic. His excellent nineteenth album, Rough and Rowdy Ways was released on June 19th, 2020.

Shadow Kingdom marks the most significant live performance to be hosted by Veeps — the company founded in 2017 by Good Charlotte’s Benji and Joel Madden. Veeps aims to connect artists to their fans through their commission-free platform. The platform allows artists to sell tickets, merch and exclusive experiences in a way tailored to their specific needs.

“It’s an incredible honor and a high point for us all at Veeps to have the opportunity to be working with Bob Dylan,” Joel Madden said in a statement, “and to be a part of what is sure to be a truly special and historic performance, not only as professionals but as music fans, too.”

As Rolling Stone note, the pandemic has marked the longest break Bob Dylan has had from live performance since the beginning of his Never Ending Tour in 1988. 2020 was his first year without a live performance since 1977.

If you’re hungry for Bob Dylan performances, we’ve put together a list of the best Dylan films currently on streaming services.