Bob Dylan has surprised fans by lending his iconic voice to narrate the trailer for the upcoming Machine Gun Kelly album, Lost Americana.

The unexpected collaboration sees Dylan delivering a poetic introduction to MGK’s first album in three years.

In the trailer, Dylan’s distinctive drawl describes the album as “a personal excavation of the American dream — a journey to find what’s been lost’ and ‘a love letter to those who seek to rediscover.” The legendary singer-songwriter continues by calling it “a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention, and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom.”

The trailer features nostalgic home movie footage of MGK and friends, including shots of the musician riding a motorcycle whilst wearing a custom Lost Americana biker jacket.

A brief musical snippet at the end reveals a dramatic synth arpeggio that plays after Dylan’s final lines: “From the gold neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces. Where the past is reimagined and the future is forged on your own terms.”

Set for release on August 8th, Lost Americana will be MGK’s first full-length project since 2022’s Mainstream Sellout. Though the complete tracklist remains unrevealed, the album will feature MGK’s recent single “Cliché”. The artist has released several other tracks this year, including “Your Name Forever”, “Come Pick Me Up”, and a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” featuring Julia Wolf, though it’s unclear which of these might appear on the album.

This isn’t the only recent connection between the two musicians. Earlier this year, Dylan mysteriously posted a video of MGK rapping on his Instagram account. MGK expressed his astonishment at this unexpected endorsement, describing Dylan as “just the originator of doing everything opposite of what people wanted him to do.”

The timing of Dylan’s post proved significant for MGK, who revealed he learned about it while discussing concerns about his upcoming album with friends. “Just trust the signs, man. That was so cool. I’m so grateful,” he remarked.

Dylan scholar Ray Padgett offered a humorous theory about how the 82-year-old folk icon might have discovered MGK, suggesting on Bluesky that Dylan may have been researching the original Machine Gun Kelly, a notorious American gangster from the Prohibition era, when he stumbled upon the rapper-turned-rocker.