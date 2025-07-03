Bob Vylan have been removed from multiple European festivals following controversy surrounding their pro-Palestine chants during their recent Glastonbury Festival performance.

According to Rolling Stone, the rap duo were denounced by Glastonbury organisers after leading the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF” during their set over the weekend.

In response to being dropped from England’s Radar Festival, the group took to Instagram, stating: “Silence is not an option. We will be fine, the people of Palestine are hurting. Manchester we will be back.”

The fallout from their Glastonbury appearance has been swift and significant. Beyond the festival cancellations, Bob Vylan’s US visas have been revoked ahead of their planned North American tour, and they have also been dropped by United Talent Agency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Vylan (@bobbyvylan) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

France’s Kave Fest specifically cited the agency split as the reason for removing the duo from their lineup. In a social media statement, Kave Fest organisers explained: “In light of recent events, Bob Vylan have been dropped by their agent. The Eure department and the city of Gisors have informed us they will oppose Bob Vylan’s presence at Kave Fest.”

The statement continued, “This is forcing us to cancel Bob Vylan’s appearance at Kave Fest this year. We fully support freedom of expression for ALL artists around the world. Our thoughts are with the victims of war in Palestine and their families. We stand firmly against all acts of war and hatred.”

The consequences have extended further, with the Live Music Hall venue in Germany blocking Bob Vylan from opening for US-based band Gogol Bordello later this year.

On Tuesday, the duo released a statement on Instagram clarifying their “Death to the IDF” chant, which they explained was specifically directed at the actions of the Israel Defense Forces, not toward any ethnic or religious group.

“We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine,” they wrote. “A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza. We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.”