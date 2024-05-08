Bobi Andonov has unveiled his sophomore EP, SAINT.

The Australian-born, LA-based singer-songwriter and producer explores themes of personal growth, adolescence, relationships, and heartbreak in this latest project.

The title track, “Saint”, takes centre stage in the release.

Reflecting on the project, Andonov shares, “It was an exciting project that took a while to complete. The idea had been on my mind for months, and watching The Bee Gees documentary finally sparked it. The studio scenes behind classic hits inspired the layered chorus in “Saint”, pulling the song together.

“Starting with a simple bass line and melody, some parts of the song lacked lyrics. Recording vocals with headphones gave it a lo-fi sound, allowing me to freely explore melodies and ideas. When I shared it with my co-writer, they suggested the title, feeling like it belonged in a film.

“The song is about someone trying to cover up past wrongs by pretending to be good suddenly. It’s like when people turn to religion to clear themselves. One standout line is ‘you know that your faith can’t make you a saint,’ summing up the message.”

Describing the EP as a “defining moment,” Andonov crafted the new songs while back at his family home during the Melbourne mid-winter last year.

Building upon the foundation laid by his debut EP, IN BAD COMPANY, this record draws inspiration from musical artists such as Prince, Jai Paul, and INXS.

Upon his return to LA, Andonov collaborated with long-time partners alt-pop producer Dylan Bauld (known for his work with Halsey, Lights, and Flor) and R&B legend Sam Watters (credited with collaborations with Lucky Daye, Whitney Houston, and Bebe Rexha) to shape the EP over the course of a few weeks.

Bobi Andonov’s SAINT EP is out now via Say Less and Warner Music Australia.