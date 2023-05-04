Body Type have shared another track from their forthcoming second album Expired Candy.

Titled “Weekend”, the single is described as being a cross between “The Cardigans and Spiderbait’s “Calypso” (count us in). Amidst frenzied guitars, the track conveys the excitement of looking for love with no strings attached.

“This song is pretty candid really,” lead vocalist Sophie McComish reveals. “It’s about romance. Lotta people stressing’ about love and dating. Too much overthinking. Loving is fun. Just go all in, even if for only one night.”

“Weekend” is accompanied by a cool music video made by Throat Pasta, which you can check out below.

Body Type’s new track follows previous singles “Holding On”, which was about the passing of time, and “Miss the World”, which captured the frustrating feeling of noticing life pass you by during the pandemic years.

Following the breakout success of the band’s 2022 debut album Everything Is Dangerous but Nothing’s Surprising, expectations are rightly high for Expired Candy.

“It takes a special band to enter the exhausted landscape of post-punk music in 2022 and make it sound refreshing, but that’s exactly what Body Type achieved,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote about the band’s debut last year in naming it one of 2022’s best Australian albums.

“One of the best Australian debuts in many years, there’s a reason the band have been invited to support the likes of Wolf Alice on tour recently; everything is dangerous but there’s nothing surprising about the success of Body Type.”

Following the release of their new album, Body Type will head to the UK and Europe for several shows, including stops at acclaimed festivals Rock Werchter in Belgium and Roskilde in Denmark (more information here).

Body Type’s “Weekend” is out now. Expired Candy is out June 2nd via Poison City Records (pre-save/pre-order here).

Check out “Weekend” by Body Type: