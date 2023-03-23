Body Type have shared another track from their forthcoming second album Expired Candy.

Titled ‘Holding On’, the resounding rock cut features infectious gang vocals throughout its breezy sub-three minute run time, with the track becoming a “personal mantra of sorts” for the band, according to lead vocalist Sophie McComish.

“I’m a quadruple Virgo so I find it a challenge to relinquish control and embrace uncertainty,” McComish adds. “Sometimes the only thing that’ll get you through is the passing of time, and it’s cool to just submit to that and trust that the outcome will be the right one.”

Holding on indeed. The track came together via shared voice memos passed back and forth between state borders. “Just like that, time ends up passing very discreetly until what you’re left with are quiet, hopeful memories that arm you for the future,” bassist Georgia Wilkinson-Derums adds.

Body Type explored similar territory in their previous single ‘Miss the World’, which captures the bubbling frustration of feeling like life was bypassing one during the pandemic years.

‘Holding On’ comes accompanied by a music video directed by the always-reliable Nick Mckk (Julia Jacklin, Camp Cope), and was inspired by Kylie Minogue’s iconic ‘Come Into My World’ visual (watch below).

Following the breakout success of the band’s 2022 debut album Everything Is Dangerous but Nothing’s Surprising, expectations are rightly high for its follow-up, with the raw quality of ‘Holding On’ and ‘Miss the World’ only increasing anticipation.

“It takes a special band to enter the exhausted landscape of post-punk music in 2022 and make it sound refreshing, but that’s exactly what Body Type achieved,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote about the band’s debut last year in naming it one of 2022’s best Australian albums.

“One of the best Australian debuts in many years, there’s a reason the band have been invited to support the likes of Wolf Alice on tour recently; everything is dangerous but there’s nothing surprising about the success of Body Type.”

Body Type’s ‘Holding On’ is out now. Expired Candy is out June 2nd via Poison City Records (pre-save/pre-order here).