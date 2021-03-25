Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

This just in, Queen have officially reached diamond status thanks to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

As reported, by NME the certification has been solidified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). A diamond certification is achieved by an artist when their track reaches ten million sales or streaming equivalents in the US.

Not only has the band achieved diamond status, they are also the first UK band to ever do so.

In an official statement from the band, Brian May said, “This is incredible news. At times like this I have to pinch myself to be sure it’s real. All those wild dreams we had – this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years.”

Drummer Roger Taylor also said, “It’s a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people!”

According to Consequence of Sound, when the single was first released in 1975, it was released to undeniable success, having spent nine weeks atop the UK Singles Chart.

It also became the band’s first Top Ten debut in the US. Further reported by Consequence of Sound, the track returned to the number one spot in the UK following Freddie Mercury’s devastating death.

Last year May elaborated on Freddie’s death, not surprisingly categorising it as one of the band’s worst moments.

“Well, I suppose it would have to be losing Freddie. That moment will obviously be indelibly etched in my mind forever. You never quite get over something like that. It’s like losing family, so that would be the worst.”

He continued, “[Being a rockstar is] like nothing else. When it’s working, great, and you’re feeling that connection with the audience and everybody’s lost in the moment, it’s great, I love it.”

Watch ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen.