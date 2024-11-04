Boiler Room and Sugar Mountain are back for its biggest event yet, celebrating ten years together.

This year, fifteen artists will perform, featuring a mix of well-known names and rising local talent.

For the first time, the event will be a two-day takeover with different line-ups each day.

Day one will focus on house, UKG, and jungle music, featuring artists like Ben UFO, Colette b2b Stev Zar, Gabrielle Kwarteng, IN2STELLAR, PEACH, SHERELLE, and Sophie McAlister.

Day two will showcase house and disco music, with performances from Bradley Zero b2b Moxie, CC!, Chaos In The CBD, DJ Jnett, Gerd Janson, and Yarra.

The celebration will take place on January 18 and 19, 2024, at Seaworks Maritime Precinct in Williamstown, Melbourne. You can sign up for early access tickets now for more info here. For more information visit www.sugarmountainfestival.com.

The partnership between Boiler Room and Sugar Mountain began in 2015, following the separate launches of both events in 2010. Recognized as the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere, this collaboration started as a stage takeover at Sugar Mountain and has since developed into a standalone festival.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It has established itself as a key destination to experience Boiler Room in Australia, consistently offering notable contributions to the country’s underground electronic scene. Boiler Room x Sugar Mountain will again bring together local DJs and international selectors, marking a decade of this outdoor day party in Melbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR MOUNTAIN (@sugarmountainfestival)

Boiler Room x Sugar Mountain 2025

Tickets on sale Thursday, November 7th from 10am (local time)

Sign up for priority ticket access here

For more information, visit www.sugarmountainfestival.com

Saturday, January 18th & Sunday, January 19th

Seaworks Maritime Precinct, Williamstown, Victoria

Line-up (in alphabetical order)

Ben UFO

Bradley Zero

CC!

Chaos in the CBD

Colette

DJ Jnett

Gabrielle Kwarteng

Gerd Janson

In2stellar

Moxie

Peach

Sherelle

Sophie McAlister

Stev Zar

Yarra