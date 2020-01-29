Mark this one down in your diaries, Boiler Room fans.

Boiler Room has been the name attached to wild events and live sets around the world for years now. A decade, in fact. What better way to celebrate their tenth year in the game, with a series of parties that’ll go down as monumental?

The crew behind Boiler Room’s massive 10th birthday celebrations have this week announced that Sydney will be home to one of these special events, taking over the Roundhouse in March. ‘Boiler Room Ten Sydney’ will be featuring a slew of international and homegrown talent, broadcasting live to fans around the world.

True to form, this Boiler Room event will not only be showing off some of the world’s best talent, but gives a unique platform for up and comers to flex their muscles too. All under one friggin’ roof. Expect a lot of sweat.

Watch: Nina Las Vegas at Boiler Room Melbourne

The line-up is on its way very soon, so keep your eyes peeled. Tickets are on sale for this bad boy now though, so don’t miss out on your chance to be part of one of the biggest birthday parties out.

Boiler Room Ten Sydney

ROUNDHOUSE, SYDNEY

SATURDAY MARCH 21st

TICKETS